Kapata Nataka Sutradhari OTT Release Dater: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Written and directed by Dhiraj MV, Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is a Kannada drama movie that follows a man who finds himself stuck under an elephant.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 August 2025 21:18 IST
Photo Credit: SunNXT

Kapata Nataka Sutradhari premieres on August 22, 2025

  • Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is a Kannada-language movie
  • The film explores societal issues, inter-religious differences, and inequ
  • Streaming from Aug. 22nd, 2025, on SunNXT
Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is a Kannada-language political satire drama movie that is soon to be available on your digital screens. The film revolves around a man who gets stuck under an elephant while trying to fulfil his wish during a ritual at a Hindu Temple. The incident soon sparks a light across the village as the man who is stuck is a Muslim. Although the film does not intend to promote any hindu-muslim dispute, it addresses societal issues with comic humour.

When and Where to Watch Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

Kapata Nataka Sutradhari will premiere on August 22, 2025, only on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is a drama movie that explores the societal differences and inequalities. The movie centres around a muslim man, who accidentally gets stuck under an elephant, while fulfilling his wish. But the elephant is in a Hindu Temple. That's when he comes into the eye of the surroundings. The film will delve deeper into inter-religious issues and highlight the social biases. The sequences of the movie are highly entertaining, and the outstanding blend of humor and social issues makes it even more watchable.

Cast and Crew of Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

This film has been written and directed by Dhiraj MV. Significantly, Dhiraj MV himself stars in the lead role. Other starcast include Uday Achar, Abhirama Arjuna, Varun Gururaj, Sri Sagar, and more. The music composer of this Kannada drama is M.S. Prasanna Kumar, while the cinematography has been done by Veeresh NTA. The editor of the film is Vasanth Kumar K.

Reception of Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

The movie was theatrically released on July 4th, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.4/10.

 

