Only Murders in the Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

One of the most anticipated seasons of Only Murders in the Building now finally has a release date. This series is set to land on the digital screens soon and promises to keep the audience entertained just like before. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in the lead roles, the series will revolve around the death of Lester (the doorman of Arconia). Although the police will declare it an accident, the trio will further dig deeper and investigate to reach the result.

When and Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 5

This web series will release on September 9, 2025, only on JioHotstar. It comprises 10 episodes, available in multiple languages. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building will follow the death of Lester, the doorman of Arconia. As the police declare it an accident, the trio - Charles, Oliver, and Mabel- will delve into the investigation to find the culprit. Suspecting foul play by the police, this trio will then explore the shadowy corners of Arconia in New York. While investigating, they will uncover some of the most unexpected connections that involve billionaires, building residents, and mobsters. Who is the killer?

Cast and Crew of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, this mystery comedy drama stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in the lead roles. Further, this trio has been supported by Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman, Teddy Coluca, Amy Ryan, Paul Rud, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Siddhartha Khosla. On the other hand, Chris Teague is the cinematographer.

Reception of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

This series has been a favorite since its release of the first season in the year 2021. Season 5 is yet to premiere on the digital screens. The IMDb rating of the series is 8.1/10.