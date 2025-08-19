Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the company's flagship smartphone for 2026, is expected to launch early next year alongside the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge models. The handset is expected to arrive with considerable upgrades over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The top-of-the-line model will reportedly use an advanced display feature, which may make it difficult for bystanders to peek into the user's screen. The feature could be the Flex Magic Pixel technology, which was first unveiled by the South Korean tech giant at Mobile World Congress 2024 in February last year.

Samsung's Flex Magic Pixel Technology Was Showcased in 2024

Next year's Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model may use Flex Magic Pixel technology for its screen, according to a report by DealSite (in Korean). Notably, Samsung Display showcased this technology last year, and it is claimed to adjust the screen's viewing angle, making it harder for people nearby to see. When combined with AI features, Samsung says it can boost user privacy while using smart devices.

At the time, the company had explained that if a user opens a banking app in public, AI can detect the surroundings and add extra security, which is further enhanced by OLED panels that feature its Flex Magic Pixel technology.

The report states that although Samsung has been working on the Flex Magic Pixel technology for quite some time, it will be entering full-scale mass production soon for the first time, and will debut on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung may also use this technology for its next Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip models, that is, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Unlike some companies provide privacy films that limit screen viewing angles, at the cost of reduced brightness and distorted image quality, the publication states that the Flex Magic Pixel technology achieves the same privacy without compromising display performance.

The report also states that on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the new Flex Magic Pixel technology will be paired with Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology. CoE is already used in Galaxy foldable smartphones, which replaces the display's polariser layer with a colour filter, resulting in a thinner, brighter, and more efficient screen. CoE is claimed to minimise light loss when the privacy feature is active.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may be equipped with LPDDR5X RAM with a higher 10.7Gbps data transfer speed. Some variants of the handset are expected to be powered by a built-in 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset. It may feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor with a larger f/1.4 aperture. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It may pack a 5,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. The handset may get an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build and a 6.9-inch display.