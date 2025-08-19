Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Display, Battery Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in China

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will have a 6.83-inch micro-curved display with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 14:29 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Display, Battery Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in China

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will launch in China on August 21

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is advertised to be durable against drops
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is rumoured to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  • Rear panel of the phone boasts fibreglass coating
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is scheduled to launch in China later this week, and the company has confirmed a few key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its arrival. The upcoming Redmi Note series handset will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for both wired and wired reverse charging. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will have a 1.5K resolution display with Dragon Crystal Glass coating. The upcoming handset is claimed to offer some resistance to damage from drops.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Specifications Teased

In a fresh set of teasers on Weibo, the company confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will come with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. The battery is claimed to last up to 1,600 charging cycles.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is will feature a 6.83-inch micro-curved display with 1.5K resolution. The screen is touted to deliver normal brightness of 1,800 nits and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The display will have Xiaomi's Dragon Crystal Glass protection, while the rear panel boasts fibreglass coating.

Redmi claims the Note 15 Pro+ has passed durability tests, including over 50 drops onto granite from a height of 2 meters. It is confirmed to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings to offer protection against high temperature, dust and water. The handset is claimed to have the industry's first five-star waterproof quality certification.

The launch of Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will take place in China on August 21 at 7pm (4:30pm IST). It will be announced alongside the Redmi Note 15 Pro. It is teased to be available in a green colourway with a squircle-shaped rear camera module. 

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and could feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is expected to come with Android 15 and 16GB RAM. The handset will succeed last year's Redmi Note 14 Pro+. 

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
