Astronomers Discover Rogue Black Hole Racing Through a Distant Dwarf Galaxy

Astronomers identify an intermediate-mass black hole roaming a dwarf galaxy and spewing jets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 September 2025 20:01 IST
Photo Credit: Erik Zumalt/The University of Texas at Austin

A rogue black hole in a dwarf galaxy shines like a cosmic lighthouse while spewing jets

  • Rogue black hole discovered inside dwarf galaxy MaNGA 12772-12704
  • A black hole sits 3,260 light-years off-center while still blasting
  • An intermediate black hole was detected at 300,000 solar
Astronomers have found a stray black hole in our galaxy, sitting all alone, 230 million light years away and apparently untethered to any star or galaxy, challenging established theories that large black holes are always first-born at the centres of their new homes. The thing is, with a mass approximately 300,000 times that of the Sun, this object is not only at a distance of more than 3,000 light years from the heart of its galaxy; it is still accreting material and spewing out powerful jets. For an intermediate-mass black hole, this is as beautiful of a smoking gun signal as we have ever seen in its native habitat.

A rogue black hole is ‘kicking' the remnants of its host galaxy out into intergalactic space

According to a Space.com report, the Apache Point Observatory (MaNGA) survey was born from the observation of a black hole kick in an object from the Mapping Nearby Galaxies.They also detected plasma with temperatures exceeding 1 billion degrees Celsius and a coherent jet of material persistent until the distance of 7.2 light years from the black hole.

They claim that big growth of black holes may not necessarily involve them ripping their massive galaxies from galactic centres all the time. The stored data shows that black hole accretion can be off-nuclear, and IMSBHs have the potential to grow non-centrally, which may result in precursor scales for early (pre-1 Gyr) supermassive black holes.

The results should "motivate considering new ideas for the co-evolution of black holes and galaxies, with black holes maybe gently nibbling that tuck at galaxies in their outskirts," stated the team leader, An Tao of the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory.

 

Black hole, Space, Science
