Technology News
English Edition

Indian Team Finds 53 Massive Quasars Blasting Jets Millions of Light-Years Long

Astronomers in India have discovered 53 giant radio quasars with jets up to 7.2 million light-years long.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2025 23:24 IST
Indian Team Finds 53 Massive Quasars Blasting Jets Millions of Light-Years Long

Photo Credit: Pal, et al (2025)

Two examples of the newly discovered giant radio quasars, each spanning millions of light years.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New study reveals 53 giant quasars with record-breaking radio jets
  • Jets stretch up to 7.2 million light-years, dwarfing our Milky Way
  • Discovery sheds light on black hole growth and intergalactic physics
Advertisement

Astronomers have discovered 53 new quasars that are fueled by supermassive black holes. These sources, which are called giant radio quasars, release the oppositely directed jets of plasma that are accelerated to almost the speed of light. The jets reach as far as 7.2 million light-years, which is approximately 50 times the diameter of the Milky Way. The finding by a team from India using data from the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT) curve provides a fresh perspective on black hole madness.

Recent Study Findings

According to the recent study, an Indian team of astronomers led by Dr Sabyasachi Pal of Midnapore City College used data from the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT) to identify 53 previously unknown quasars with enormous radio jets. Each jet spans up to 7.2 million light-years (about 20–50 Milky Way diameters). Team member Souvik Manik said (via Space.com), “The sizes of these radio jets are not comparable to our solar system or even our galaxy,” highlighting their extreme scale.

Significance of the Discovery

Dr.​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Pal and colleagues consider the discovery to be a major extension of the catalogue of giant quasars known. Their paper in the Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series, dated November 2025, presented this discovery.

Such huge jets, the scientists say, illuminate the birth and mergers of supermassive black holes as well as their interactions with the universe around them. Pal states that such jets play a significant role in the study of the intergalactic medium, where black holes grow and also the last stages of black hole evolution. Further observations will provide a closer look at the jets and their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌galaxies.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Quasars, black holes, Astronomy, India, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation

Related Stories

Indian Team Finds 53 Massive Quasars Blasting Jets Millions of Light-Years Long
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  2. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  4. Vivo X300 Review: Pro Power, Pocket Size
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  6. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  7. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Is Optional, Can Be Removed
  8. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  9. Instagram Could Soon Limit the Number of Hashtags Used in a Post
  10. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Records First-Ever Mini-Lightning on Mars
  3. Germany to Send First European Astronaut Around the Moon on Artemis Mission
  4. Indian Team Finds 53 Massive Quasars Blasting Jets Millions of Light-Years Long
  5. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  6. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Daniel Craig Whodunit
  7. Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When, Where to Watch the Shonen Anime's Final Arc
  8. Thamma Is Now Available on Amazon Prime: How to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy
  9. The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Peepli Live Director's Comedy Drama
  10. Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »