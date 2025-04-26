Technology News
Super Earths are Quite Common Outside the Solar System, New Study Reveals

Scientists of the Centre for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (Cfa), found a planet twice the size of Earth outside our solar system.

Photo Credit: Westlake University

Super Earth discovered by CfA scientists outside the solar system is twice the size of Earth

Highlights
  • Super Earth found orbiting its star farther out than Saturn from the Su
  • The microlensing technique was used to perform the study
  • Scientists predict the scope of more such planets in the universe
A team of international astronomers, led by Weicheng Zang from the Centre for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (Cfa), had announced the discovery of a planet whose size is twice that of Earth, and orbits around its star at a distance farther out than Saturn. These findings reveal how planets differ from our existing solar system. The discovery was first published in the Journal Science on April 25, 2025. Scientists fetched this data from the Korea Microlensing Telescope Network (KMTNet), also known as the largest microlensing survey to date.

This Super Earth, called a planet due to its size being bigger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, is more significant as it is a large study where the masses of many planets have been measured relative to the stars that they orbit. As per physics.org, the team of researchers found fresh information about the number of planets that surround the Milky Way.

Study by KMTNet

According to the study conducted using Korean Microlensing data in which light from faraway objects is amplified through the use of an interfering body, called a planet. This technique is very effective for finding planets at a far distance, between Earth and Saturn's orbit.

This study is considered to be large for its kind because there are about three times more planets, including planets that are eight times smaller than the previous planets found with the help of microlensing. Shude Mao, a professor, said that the current data gives a hint of how cold planets are formed. With the help of KMTNet data, we can know how these planets were formed and evolved. KMTNet has three telescopes in South Africa, Chile and Australia.

Understanding the Exoplanets

Such studies show that the other systems can have a small, medium and large variety of planets in Earth's orbit. CFA-led research suggests that there can be more Super Earth Planets in other solar systems' outer regions. Jennifer Yee says that there is a possibility that outside the Earth's trajectory, other galaxies may have more such planets that are bigger than Earth's size yet smaller than Neptune.

Findings and Implications

Youn Kii Jung, who operates KMTNet, says that in Jupiter-like orbits, the other planetary systems may not be similar to ours. Scientists will try to determine how many such planets exist. A study indicates that there are at least as many super-Earths as there are Neptune-sized planets in the universe.

 

Further reading: exoplanet, superearth, astronomers, microlensing, kmtnet
