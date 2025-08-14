Technology News
Cosmic Visitor: 4.56-Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Strikes into Georgia Home

A 4.56-billion-year-old meteorite from the asteroid belt tore through a Georgia home after a daylight fireball, offering scientists rare clues to the early solar system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 August 2025 22:45 IST
Cosmic Visitor: 4.56-Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Strikes into Georgia Home

Photo Credit: University of Georgia

Bright meteor streaked Georgia sky June 26, 2025, rare daylight fireball event

  • Daylight fireball leads to rare meteorite fall in Georgia
  • McDonough Meteorite predates Earth by 20 million years
  • Scientists trace origin to asteroid belt collision
A meteor burned through the Georgia sky in the middle of the day on June 26, 2025. The fireball was also so bright that both satellites and dozens of eyewitnesses in southeastern states caught it as well. A piece from the falling wreckage actually did make it through the blazing trip again to smash by way of a roof in McDonough, and dent a wood floor 14 feet down. Subsequent analysis by scientists at the University of Georgia looked at about 23 grams of these fragments, which dated at around 4.56 billion years old, just a smidge older than the Earth itself by as much as 20 million years. The rock, known as the McDonough Meteorite, is a low-metal ordinary chondrite — one of the oldest rock types in the entire solar system.

Origin

According to the team of researchers at University of Georgia led by geologist Scott Harris , the rock is a rare L-type ordinary chondrite — an ancient asteroid shard formed about 4.56 billion years ago. In other words, it solidified tens of millions of years before the Earth formed. Harris and colleagues traced its lineage to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, likely released by a massive collision some 470 million years ago.

The team has submitted its findings to the Meteoritical Society's naming committee and proposed the name “McDonough Meteorite” for this specimen. Scientists note that studying such primordial space rocks offers clues about the early solar system and helps refine our understanding of asteroid impact risks.

Daylight Fireball

According to NASA, the object exploded over northern Georgia with a thunderous boom. It triggered sensors and got registered on weather-mapper satellite systems. In midday June, observers across Georgia, South Carolina and beyond saw a brilliant daylit fireball. The surviving chunk plummeted into a McDonough house like a high-speed projectile. It tore a hole in the ceiling and shattered the floor roughly 4 meters beneath, echoing through the neighbourhood. Residents reported hearing sonic booms and seeing a streak of light as the piece of space debris slammed into the home.

 

Further reading: McDonough Meteorite, Georgia Meteor, L-type Chondrite, NASA, Meteorite Fall, Daylight Fireball, Asteroid Belt, Space Rocks, University of Georgia
