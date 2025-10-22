Technology News
English Edition

Astrophotographer Captures Stunning “Raging Baboon Nebula” in Deep Space

Astrophotographer Greg Meyer’s image of the “Raging Baboon Nebula” in Corona Australis reveals a baboon-like face with blue eyes and brown dust.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2025 22:30 IST
Astrophotographer Captures Stunning “Raging Baboon Nebula” in Deep Space

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

NGC 2313 shows bright gas clouds illuminated by star V565

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Baboon-shaped nebula spotted 500 light-years away
  • Captured with 16.5 hours of exposure data
  • Blue “eyes” are reflection nebulae, brown “face” is dust
Advertisement

The face of a baboon is appearing in a new photo of a nebula, taken by astrophotographer Greg Meyer. It is known as the Raging Baboon Nebula, and it is located in Corona Australis, approximately 500 light-years away. The picture discloses bright blue eyes and dusty brown clouds forming the baboon-like face. It reminds even the observer of the colorful features of a mandrill, with the globular cluster NGC6723 (an area of hundreds of thousands of stars) being visible in the vicinity.

Imaging of the Rampaging Baboon Nebula

According to Space.com, this scene was shot by Meyer in a Starfront Observatory in Texas. This was captured with a 120mm Takahashi Esprit refractor and a QHY 268M camera in 13 nights, it took him to capture the nebula during the summer season in 2025. Overall, approximately 16.5 hours of exposure data had been gathered. The frames were then stacked by Meyer using software (Photoshop, Lightroom, PixInsight). His processing brings out the brown molecular dust (constituting the mouth) and the blue reflection nebulae (constituting the eyes), constituting the face of the baboon.

Cosmic Sculptures and Nebula Shapes

The nebulae are gas and dust clouds, which are formed under the influence of starlight and winds. The blue reflection nebulae (scatter starlight) are the eyes, and the dark absorption cloud is the mouth in the Baboon Nebula. Powerful stellar winds make structures in other locations as well: Hubble telescope images of Orion reveal a space jellyfish proplyd created by the wind of a large star. These clouds do not possess definite lines. As an example, the well-known Horsehead Nebula is Barnard 33, and the Skull Nebula is the NGC 246.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Baboon Nebula, Astrophotography, Greg Meyer, Corona Australis, Nebulae, Space Photography
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Mics for Content Creators
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Huma Qureshi-Starrer Online
Astrophotographer Captures Stunning “Raging Baboon Nebula” in Deep Space
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price Leaked; Could Be Cheaper Than its Predecessor at Launch
  2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?
  3. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro 14-inch, iPad Pro Now Available in India
  4. JioSaavn Announces 'Limited-Time' Annual Plan: Price, Benefits
  5. OnePlus 15: Everything We Know Ahead of Its October 27 Launch in China
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Could Launch Soon With These Camera, Display Features
  7. Samsung AI Glasses to Launch in Collaboration with These Fashion Brands
  8. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Astrophotographer Captures Stunning “Raging Baboon Nebula” in Deep Space
  2. Cambridge Team Uncovers Unexpected Quantum Behaviour in Non-Metal Organic Molecule
  3. New Fossil Teeth Evidence Suggests Herbivorous Dinosaurs Preferred Nutrient-Rich, Textured Plants
  4. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?
  5. Final Destination: Bloodlines Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar
  6. Vash Level 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Janki Bodiwala Starrer Horror Movie
  7. Apple Working On iOS Framework That Simplifies One-Time App Data Transfers From iPhone to Android
  8. Tether User Base Crosses 500 Million Mark as Stablecoin Supply Nears $182 Billion
  9. Google's Gemini AI Assistant Could Soon Add a Mic Lock Option for Longer Voice Commands: Report
  10. CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High-Severity Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »