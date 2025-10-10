Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale started in India on September 23. Now, the US-based e-commerce giant has begun the “Diwali Special” segment of the sale in the country. The latest phase of the sale brings attractive deals across categories, especially for content creators and influencers. Vlogging accessories are now more affordable, with microphones standing out as the top deal. Well-known brands are selling their microphones at competitive prices in the sale. Buyers can also take advantage of bank-based discounts and other coupons and payment offers.

Whether you're starting your vlogging journey or planning to upgrade your existing setup, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025 provide great deals on microphones. Brands like Crossbeats, Digitek, and Ptron have listed their new microphones with features like noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity at discounted rates. Most of the models are compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and are suitable for different functions like podcasting, vlogging, and livestreaming.

Customers can get added benefits such as up to 10 percent instant cashback on cards of Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank, on top of the regular price drops. There are Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also avail of additional discounts on their purchases.

We've selected from of the best deals on microphones that you can pick during the ongoing Amazon Diwali Sale. You can also check out the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 60,000 and discounts on Samsung handsets. Also, don't forget to have a look at the offers available on double-door refrigerators.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mics for Content Creators During the Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.