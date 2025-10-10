Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Mics for Content Creators

Shoppers can avail of up to 10 percent discount on select bank transactions during the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 19:20 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Mics for Content Creators

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Customers can get added benefits such as instant discounts and cashbacks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has entered the “Diwali Special” phase
  • Buyers can avail bank-based discounts during the sale
  • You can also enjoy coupon based discounts
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale started in India on September 23. Now, the US-based e-commerce giant has begun the “Diwali Special” segment of the sale in the country. The latest phase of the sale brings attractive deals across categories, especially for content creators and influencers. Vlogging accessories are now more affordable, with microphones standing out as the top deal. Well-known brands are selling their microphones at competitive prices in the sale. Buyers can also take advantage of bank-based discounts and other coupons and payment offers. 

Whether you're starting your vlogging journey or planning to upgrade your existing setup, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025 provide great deals on microphones. Brands like Crossbeats, Digitek, and Ptron have listed their new microphones with features like noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity at discounted rates. Most of the models are compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and are suitable for different functions like podcasting, vlogging, and livestreaming. 

Customers can get added benefits such as up to 10 percent instant cashback on cards of Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank, on top of the regular price drops. There are Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also avail of additional discounts on their purchases. 

We've selected from of the best deals on microphones that you can pick during the ongoing Amazon Diwali Sale. You can also check out the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 60,000 and discounts on Samsung handsets. Also, don't forget to have a look at the offers available on double-door refrigerators

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mics for Content Creators During the Sale

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
pTron KWM-1 Rs. 3,199 Rs. 848 Buy Now
CrossBeats Clip M01 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 2,849 Buy Now
Digitek DWM 105  Rs. 3,995 Rs. 2,699 Buy Now
JBL Commercial Cssg20  Rs. 10,000 Rs. 2,261 Buy Now
ULANZI J12 Rs. 5,990 Rs. 2,579 Buy Now
HollyView Lark M2 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,770 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Diwali Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on 5-Star Split ACs During Amazon's Diwali Special Sale
Battlefield 6 Does Not Include Content Made by Generative AI, Says EA

Related Stories

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Mics for Content Creators
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: War 2, Mirai, Sthal, Rambo, Kurukshetra, and More
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Features Surface Online Weeks Ahead of Global Launch
  3. Vivo X300 Series gets IMDA Certification as Firm Readies Global Launch
  4. Vivo Launches OriginOS 6 Alongside BlueOS 3 With These New Features
  5. Huawei Refreshes MatePad 12 X (2025) With These New Features
  6. OnePlus 15 Global Variant Bags IMDA Certification Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield 6 Does Not Include Content Made by Generative AI, Says EA
  2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. Bybit Gains UAE’s Virtual Asset Licence; Becomes First Crypto Firm to Get Full SCA Approval
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India in November
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets Beta Testers Add a Link to Their Facebook Profile
  7. Fujifilm X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor: Price, Features
  8. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Launch Timeline, Price in India Leaked; Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Camera
  9. Google Messages Could Soon Introduce Gemini-Powered 'Insights' Feature for Shared Links: Report
  10. Chainalysis Flags $75 Billion in Crypto Linked to Illicit Activity; Highlights Asset Recovery Potential
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »