Technology News
English Edition

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Huma Qureshi-Starrer Online

Maharani Season 4 is set to return as Huma Qureshi plays Rani Bharti in this political drama series.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2025 11:30 IST
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Huma Qureshi-Starrer Online

Photo Credit: SonyLIV

Season 4 of Maharani is set to debut on Nov 7th, 2025 on SonyLIV

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Maharani is returning with a new season
  • Huma Qureshi stars in the lead role
  • Streaming starts from Nov 7th, 2025, only on SonyLIV
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated seasons of the top political drama, Maharani, now has a release date. After dropping the trailer on Thursday, the makers have finally confirmed its streaming date. Created by Subhash Kapoor, the new season of Maharani will focus on the story where Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) will shift to Delhi to grow in her powers. This season, there will be conflicts, conspiracies, and a lot of drama. The sequences are expected to be promising, and familiar faces will return.

When and Where to Watch Maharani Season 4

Season 4 of Maharani is set to debut on Nov 7th, 2025, only on SonyLIV. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch the show online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maharani Season 4

Inspired by the political events during the 1990s, Maharani Season 4 will revolve around Rani Bhart (portrayed by Huma Queresh), where she is set to challenge the Prime Minister, only to showcase her power and secure her state of Bihar. The season will explore her journey post-moving to Delhi and indulging in political battles, while executing her power strategically. The sequences are expected to be intense and packed with political drama.

Cast and Crew of Maharani Season 4

Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role, supported by Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sohum Shah, and more. The music composer of the series is Mangesh Dhakde, while the cinematography has been done by Anup Singh and Amogh Deshpande.

Reception of Maharani Season 4

Season 4 of Maharani is yet to land on the digital screens. However, the overall rating of this series is 7.9/10.

 



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SonyLiv, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Mics for Content Creators
Battlefield 6 Does Not Include Content Made by Generative AI, Says EA

Related Stories

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Huma Qureshi-Starrer Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. World’s First Chip Combining 2D Materials With Silicon Circuits Marks Breakthrough in Computing
  2. Coolie Hindi Dub Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajnikanth's Action Thriller
  3. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel
  4. D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Legally Veer Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Critically Acclaimed Courtroom Drama
  6. Stay (2025), Starring Ewan McGregor and Ryan Gosling, Now Available for Streaming Online
  7. Maharani Season 4 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Huma Qureshi-Starrer Online
  8. War 2 (2025) Movie Now Streaming on Netflix India: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More
  9. The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer Anime Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Fantasy Anime
  10. NASA’s GRACE Satellites Reveal Hidden Deep-Earth Process Behind Gravity Disturbance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »