One of the most anticipated seasons of the top political drama, Maharani, now has a release date. After dropping the trailer on Thursday, the makers have finally confirmed its streaming date. Created by Subhash Kapoor, the new season of Maharani will focus on the story where Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) will shift to Delhi to grow in her powers. This season, there will be conflicts, conspiracies, and a lot of drama. The sequences are expected to be promising, and familiar faces will return.

When and Where to Watch Maharani Season 4

Season 4 of Maharani is set to debut on Nov 7th, 2025, only on SonyLIV. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch the show online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maharani Season 4

Inspired by the political events during the 1990s, Maharani Season 4 will revolve around Rani Bhart (portrayed by Huma Queresh), where she is set to challenge the Prime Minister, only to showcase her power and secure her state of Bihar. The season will explore her journey post-moving to Delhi and indulging in political battles, while executing her power strategically. The sequences are expected to be intense and packed with political drama.

Cast and Crew of Maharani Season 4

Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role, supported by Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sohum Shah, and more. The music composer of the series is Mangesh Dhakde, while the cinematography has been done by Anup Singh and Amogh Deshpande.

Reception of Maharani Season 4

Season 4 of Maharani is yet to land on the digital screens. However, the overall rating of this series is 7.9/10.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)