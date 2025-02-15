Bacteria-Based Cellulose Bandage Speeds Up Plant Healing and Growth

A specialised form of cellulose produced by bacteria has been found to enhance wound healing and regeneration in plants. Research indicates that when applied as a bandage to plant wounds, this bacterial cellulose significantly improves recovery rates, potentially offering new solutions for agricultural applications. The material, already used in medical treatments for humans, has shown effectiveness in boosting the natural regenerative processes of plants. Scientists are exploring its possible role in improving grafting techniques, preserving cut plant materials, and accelerating root development in laboratory settings.

Cellulose Bandage Enhances Plant Recovery

According to research published in Science Advances, bacterial cellulose patches were tested on the leaves of Nicotiana benthamiana and Arabidopsis thaliana to assess their role in plant healing. The study found that over 80 percent of treated wounds had completely healed within a week, whereas fewer than 20 percent of untreated wounds showed similar recovery. Microscopic analysis indicated that wounds covered with the bacterial cellulose bandage displayed healthier tissue structures, while untreated ones exhibited dehydration and stress symptoms.

Improved Plant Regeneration Observed

Experiments also revealed that bacterial cellulose facilitated faster regeneration in plant cuttings. In laboratory trials, plant segments placed on bacterial cellulose patches developed roots and leaves more quickly than those left untreated or those placed on patches made from plant-derived cellulose. This observation suggests that bacterial cellulose provides a distinct advantage in vegetative propagation, an essential process in plant research and agriculture.

Presence of Plant Hormones in Cellulose Identified

Chemical analysis detected the presence of plant hormones within the bacterial cellulose, likely secreted by the bacteria responsible for its synthesis. Despite sterilisation procedures meant to prevent contamination, these hormones remained bioactive. Núria Sánchez Coll, a plant biologist at the Centre for Research in Agricultural Genomics in Barcelona, told Science News that the cellulose structure's density may have preserved these hormones, allowing them to retain their biological function.

Distinct Genetic Response to Bacterial Cellulose

The study also found that bacterial cellulose triggered a unique genetic response in plants, differing from standard wound healing processes. Specific genes associated with healing were suppressed, while others linked to infection resistance were activated. Researchers believe this response may be influenced by the presence of bacterial hormones and the plant's defensive reaction to the bacterial cellulose.

Potential Applications in Agriculture

Anna Roig, a materials scientist at the Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona, stated in Science News that while bacterial cellulose has been widely used in human medicine, this study marks the first time its direct biological effects on plants have been documented. Javier Agustí, a plant scientist at the Institute for Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology in Valencia, emphasised in Science News that further research on real crops is necessary to evaluate its practical applications. Early findings indicate that bacterial cellulose could be beneficial for grafting, improving plant tissue preservation, and serving as a growth medium in laboratory environments. Research groups are now investigating whether similar processes could enhance other plant regeneration mechanisms.