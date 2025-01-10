Technology News
English Edition

Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission

A parasite modifies plant cells, attracting insects and ensuring its survival through complex plant-insect interactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2025 15:00 IST
Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Erik_Karits

A bacterial parasite alters plant cells to boost its spread through sap-feeding insects

Highlights
  • Phytoplasma uses SAP54 protein to alter plant defences
  • Female insects prefer infected plants with male presence
  • Parasite transmission linked to plant-insect interactions
Advertisement

A bacterial parasite has been observed to influence plant cell behaviour in a way that enhances its own transmission through sap-feeding insects. This adaptation alters plant responses. It was observed that it attracts female insects to males already present, which promotes the parasite's survival. The discovery highlights a unique interaction among plants, bacteria, and insects, with significant implications for understanding how pathogens manipulate host biology for their benefit.

According to a study published in eLife, phytoplasmas—bacterial pathogens responsible for plant diseases—rely on effector proteins to facilitate transmission via leafhoppers. The research focused on SAP54, a virulence protein known to induce leaf-like flower structures on infected plants. It was revealed that SAP54 affects the feeding and reproductive behaviour of leafhoppers in a sex-dependent manner.

Dr. Zigmunds Orlovskis, an independent project leader at the Latvian Biomedical Research and Study Centre, explained to phys.org that previous research had shown leafhoppers were drawn to infected plants, but the mechanisms behind this attraction were unclear. Recent findings suggest that male leafhoppers play a key role in this interaction.

Female Attraction Depends on Male Presence

Experiments demonstrated that SAP54-altered plants hosted more leafhopper offspring, but only in the presence of males. Female leafhoppers exhibited increased feeding activity on SAP54 plants when males were present but showed no preference otherwise. Further investigations indicated that smell and sound did not influence the behaviour, leading researchers to focus on genetic changes in the plants.

Key Genetic Pathways Identified

As per reports in phys.org, it was found that SAP54 suppressed the plant's defence mechanisms, particularly when exposed to male leafhoppers. This suppression was linked to a transcription factor, SHORT VEGETATIVE PHASE (SVP), which appeared crucial for attracting females to male-colonised plants.

Insights into Parasite Strategies

Professor Saskia Hogenhout, Group Leader at the John Innes Centre, noted that the findings illustrate the parasite's ability to manipulate host and vector interactions, enhancing its life cycle efficiency. The study underscores the complexity of plant-pathogen-insect relationships and provides new insights into the strategies employed by parasites for survival and propagation.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Parasite, SAP54, Phytoplasma, Plant-Insect Interaction, Leafhoppers, Plant Biology, Parasite Transmission
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $102,000, Altcoins Face Losses Amid Market Volatility

Related Stories

Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  2. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  3. Realme 14 Pro+ With 6,000mAh Battery Listed on Official Site; Price RevealedÂ 
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  5. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  6. Realme's Republic Day Sale Will Bring Discounts on the Realme GT 7 Pro
  7. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  9. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  10. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study
  2. Hisaab Barabar OTT Release Date: R. Madhavan's Satirical Drama on Financial Fraud to Stream on This Date
  3. Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema
  4. Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission
  5. Photosynthetic Machinery from Plants Operates Within Hamster Cells, Claims New Study
  6. Realme Announces Republic Day Sale With Discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, More
  7. Dubai Developer Damac signs $1 Billion Deal with Blockchain Platform Mantra
  8. Grok AI App Launched for iOS With Real-Time Information and Image Generation Features
  9. SpaceX’s Starship to Launch its 7th Flight Test on January 13 with New Payloads
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »