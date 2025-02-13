Technology News
English Edition
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition With Bypass Charging, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Features

The Racing Edition does not carry a telephoto shooter, unlike the standard version.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 February 2025 18:30 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition With Bypass Charging, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition comes in Neptune Exploration and Star Trail Titanium colours

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition supports more stable frame rates
  • It is said to offer "better quality-price ratio" over the standard model
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition supports improved cooling system
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition was launched in China on Thursday. The smartphone is claimed to offer an enhanced gaming experience, "a better quality-price ratio," and is targeted at young gamers. The handset has an improved cooling system that is said to reduce lag and offer a more stable frame rate. Instead of three cameras, the Racing Edition drops the telephoto shooter from the vanilla GT 7 Pro and packs a dual rear camera unit. It comes with support for bypass charging as well as satellite connectivity. 

Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition Price, Availability

Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition price in China starts at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,500). The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are listed at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 44,100) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,600), respectively.

The newly launched version is currently available for purchase in the country via the Realme China e-store and other e-commerce platforms. It is offered in Neptune Exploration and Star Trail Titanium finishes.

Notably, the price of the standard Realme GT 7 Pro began at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition Specifications, Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition sports a 6.78-inch 8T OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6,000 nits peak brightness, a 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

Realme's Racing Edition version is claimed to offer better gaming performance over the standard Realme GT 7 Pro. It is claimed to support the GT Performance Engine which is said to offer more stable frame rates and reduce lag. It also supports an improved cooling system.

For optics, the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition carries a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. 

Realme packs a 6,500mAh battery in the GT 7 Pro Racing Edition with support for 120W wired fast charging and bypass charging technology. For security, the handset carries an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, Satellite Communication System 2.0, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with Hi-Res Audio certified "ultra-linear dual speakers."

The Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 162.45 x 76.89 x 8.55mm in size and weighs 218g. 

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
