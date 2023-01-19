Technology News

Boston Dynamics Shows Off Atlas Robot Capable of Grabbing, Throwing Objects Like a Human

Boston Dynamics has developed robots named BigDog, Spot, Stretch and Handle designed to mimic human and animal motions.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2023 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Boston Dynamics

Humanoid robots such as the Atlas could potentially replace humans in risky tasks

Highlights
  • Boston Dynamics says motion is an inverted 540-degree, multi-axis flip
  • Atlas can also perform a black flip on a thin platform
  • Such robots are expected to replace humans in risk-involving tasks

Boston Dynamics has unveiled the latest version of its Atlas Robot that is capable of improved human-like movement and actions. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based robot firm, showed off the humanoid robot with grippers while displaying its capabilities via a video posted to YouTube. The robot is seen performing complex actions such as grabbing and throwing an object, navigating complex terrain while holding another object.

In the video posted on Boston Dynamics' YouTube channel, the company's Atlas Robot is seen navigating a challenging environment while walking on two legs mimicking human motion. The Atlas Robot is also seen grabbing hold of a plank and jumping to spin around, carrying it and placing it to create a bridge to walk between two platforms, all while holding onto a toolkit.

 

The Atlas Robot is then seen walking across the platform bridge it created, tossing up the toolkit to the person on top of the scaffolding. The executed manoeuvre is being referred to by Boston Dynamics as an inverted 540-degree, multi-axis flip.

After successfully passing the toolkit along to the human on the ledge above, the Atlas Robot then theatrically proceeds to do a perfectly executed backflip while still on the thin platform.

The demonstration shows how humanoid robots such as the Atlas could potentially replace humans in performing tasks that involve risk of life and injury when performed by humans.

Recently, Boston Dynamics and IBM were seen collaborating to deploy robot dogs at the US National Grid sites for the purpose of autonomous inspection. The robotic dogs named Spot, are integrated by artificial intelligence (AI) developed by IBM Research and being deployed at the electric and gas utility sites in Massachusetts and New York for regular inspections.

However, Boston Dynamics' creative foray into deploying robots in real-life situations and applications hasn't always been smooth. The company faced backlash for selling Spot to local police departments, including the NYPD, leading to the NYPD cancelling the arrangement.

Boston Dynamics, Atlas Robot, Humanoid robots
