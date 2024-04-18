Technology News
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Boston Dynamics’ All Electric Humanoid Atlas Robot With Advanced Movement Capabilities Unveiled

Boston Dynamics’ All-Electric Humanoid Atlas Robot With Advanced Movement Capabilities Unveiled

The new Atlas robot features a slender frame compared to its predecessor and has no visible cables.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2024 15:39 IST
Boston Dynamics’ All-Electric Humanoid Atlas Robot With Advanced Movement Capabilities Unveiled

Photo Credit: YouTube/Boston Dynamics

Earlier, Boston Dynamics announced the retirement of its hydraulic Atlas robot

Highlights
  • Boston Dynamics’ electric Atlas has a ring light around its head
  • The new Atlas also has longer limbs compared to the predecessor
  • Boston Dynamics’ new humanoid robot is currently in testing
Advertisement

Boston Dynamics unveiled the next generation of its humanoid Atlas robot on Wednesday. The announcement came just a day after the company retired the hydraulic Atlas robot. The new Atlas is fully electric and comes with several upgrades over the predecessor, including a superhuman range of motion. In a video, the slender and more athletic robot was shown moving in ways that defy human anatomy. The robotics giant claims it will be able to lift and manoeuvre a wide variety of objects.

In a video posted on YouTube, Boston Dynamics introduced the electric Atlas robot designed for real-world applications. Based on the demo, the new robot now has an entirely different design. It no longer possesses a heavy torso plate or carries a wider upper body. The new Atlas has a slender, metallic torso, longer and straighter limbs, no externally connected cables, and a ring light circling its head.

The demo begins with Atlas lying on the ground. As it boots up, the humanoid robot twists and folds its legs backwards over its body and then stands up as it twists its waist by 180 degrees as if a creature from a sci-fi horror movie. In the next few moments, it rotates its head a couple of times showcasing its head that appears to be a large camera lens and walks away taking straighter and concise strides.

In less than a minute, the video demonstrated that the new Atlas robot is not only more agile and flexible, it might also potentially move heavier objects given its larger limbs. Explaining its vision, Boston Dynamics said in a press release, “We designed the electric version of Atlas to be stronger, more dexterous, and more agile. Atlas may resemble a human form factor, but we are equipping the robot to move in the most efficient way possible to complete a task, rather than being constrained by a human range of motion.”

Currently, the electric Atlas is in testing and it will stay that way for the next few years. In this period, the company plans to explore multiple new gripper variations to enable the robot to perform a diverse set of tasks. The testing phase will include a limited number of customers, with Hyundai being the first in the line.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Boston Dynamics, Atlas Robot, Humanoid robots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Stable Diffusion 3, Turbo Models Are Now Available via Stability AI Developer Platform API
Moto E14 Spotted on Certification Websites, May Support 20W Fast Charging: Report

Related Stories

Boston Dynamics’ All-Electric Humanoid Atlas Robot With Advanced Movement Capabilities Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A With Up to 45dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  2. Microsoft's New AI Video Model Can Generate Eerily Realistic Videos
  3. iPhone 17 Plus Tipped to Arrive With A Slightly Smaller Screen
  4. HMD Unveils The Boring Phone With No Access to Internet
  5. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ Launched: See Price
  6. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Debuts
  7. Google Pixel 8a Could Be Offered in These Colourways
  8. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent InstantMesh, an AI Model Capable of 3D Rendering Static Images Unveiled
  2. 2K Said to Be Gearing Up for an Announcement on the Mafia Series
  3. Vivo V30e Set to Launch in India Soon; Teased to Get 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Seems Imminent As Support Page Goes Live
  5. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A TWS Earphones With Up to 45dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on Foldable Flip Phone With Flagship Camera Feature
  8. Boston Dynamics’ All-Electric Humanoid Atlas Robot With Advanced Movement Capabilities Unveiled
  9. HMD Unveils The Boring Phone in Collaboration With Heineken, Bodega
  10. Binance Plans to Get India Ban Revoked, Working on Compliance Mandates: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »