Brazilian Flowers Employ Pollen Catapults to Dominate Pollination Battles

Brazilian flowers fling pollen to remove rival pollen, enhancing their chances of successful pollination.

Updated: 26 November 2024 23:15 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Carol Lima

The flowers switch between male and female stages to prevent self-pollination.

  • Hypenia macrantha flowers in Brazil employ explosive pollen catapults
  • Pollen blasts knock rival pollen off hummingbird beaks during visits
  • Research reveals increased pollination chances for these unique blooms
Flowers of Hypenia macrantha, a species native to Brazil, have been observed using unique mechanisms to outcompete rivals during pollination. According to research, these blooms utilise a pollen "catapult" system to increase the chances of successful pollination. The strategy involves launching their pollen in a burst to displace rival pollen from the beaks of visiting hummingbirds, enhancing their reproductive success.

Pollination Strategy Observed in Brazilian Flowers

The flowers exhibit both male and female reproductive stages, switching roles to avoid self-pollination. During their male phase, pollen is produced and stored under petal-covered compartments. When a hummingbird probes the flower for nectar, a trigger mechanism is activated, launching the stored pollen forcefully. This process was studied using hummingbird skulls coated with fluorescent particles to simulate natural conditions, as per a ScienceNewsExplores report.

High-speed footage of the experiment demonstrated that the pollen launch effectively removed rival pollen from the simulated beak, replacing it with the flower's own. Researchers found that beaks lost significantly more pollen when entering flowers still in their male phase compared to those that had already discharged their pollen.

Bruce Anderson, an evolutionary ecologist at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, told Science News that this mechanism appears to allocate pollen for two distinct purposes: reproduction and competitive displacement.

A Mechanism of Floral Competition

Rebecca Burch, an evolutionary biologist at the State University of New York at Oswego, has noted parallels between plant and animal reproductive competition. In comments reported by the research team on the Science News, she highlighted that plants exhibit dynamic behaviours often underestimated in ecological studies.

Further research is planned to examine whether this explosive pollen delivery translates into increased seed production. As reported, these findings contribute to understanding how plants evolve strategies to enhance reproductive success in competitive environments.

 

Further reading: pollination, hummingbirds, Biology, Science, Studies
Samsung Foldable Gaming Console Design Revealed in Patent Document: How it Works
Anthropic Open-Sources Model Context Protocol to Offer a New Way to Connect AI Chatbots to Data
