Samsung could be working on a device that could help the firm make its foray into the handheld gaming market, according to details from a patent document. If such a device from the South Korean tech conglomerate were to be launched in the future, it would compete with existing offerings, such as the Nintendo Switch, Asus ROG Ally X, and the Steam Deck. Unlike these devices, Samsung's handheld gaming console could feature a foldable design, making it much easier to carry around.

How Samsung's Electronic Games Console Could Work

A patent document (via 91Mobiles) titled "electronics games console" assigned to Samsung Display describes the design for a handheld gaming device, along with several drawings that show the design of the purported console from several angles, as well as some of its features.

Fig. 8 in the patent document suggest that Samsung's handheld gaming console it could resemble the form factor of the company's existing foldables — the Galaxy Z Flip series. As a foldable device, it could offer a major advantage over other handheld consoles in the market.

Drawings for the "Electronic games console"

Photo Credit: WIPO/ Samsung

While it does look similar to the clamshell-style foldable phone, the other images (such as Fig. 1) suggest that it will include other components such as joysticks. Meanwhile, Fig. 2, and Fig. 3 gives us an idea of where these raised parts are located so that the two halves can be shut.

It is clear that Samsung is describing a foldable gaming console, which means that it will have to offer some protective technology to keep the display safe while it is in use. Fig. 3 shows what appears to be a crease on the display

When the device is folded (Fig. 11 and Fig. 12) some buttons and controls might be visible on the sides of the device, according to the images in the patent document. Meanwhile, Fig. 13 gives us a clear look at the hinge that connects both halves of the folding device.

While the appearance of a patent document is no indication of whether Samsung will actually launch a product that is described in the document, it would be interesting to see how such a device would fare in the market.

