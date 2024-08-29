Technology News
Reflect Orbital Plans to ‘Sell Sunlight’ at Night With the Help of Satellite Mirrors

The company, led by company's CEO Ben Nowack, plans to redirect sunlight onto Earth's solar panels during the night.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 August 2024 12:34 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Karsten Würth

Reflect Orbital addresses a major limitation of solar energy - the inability to generate power after dark

  • Reflect Orbital plans to "sell sunlight" at night using orbital mirrors
  • California start-up aims to provide extra sunlight to solar panels afte
  • Reflect Orbital's satellites extend sunlight for solar energy production
A California-based start-up, Reflect Orbital, has announced an innovative plan that could significantly enhance global energy consumption by providing sunlight after sunset. The company, led by company's CEO Ben Nowack, plans to redirect sunlight onto Earth's solar panels during the night, effectively "selling sunlight" on demand. This innovative initiative was introduced by Nowack during the International Conference on Energy from Space, held in London in April.

Reflect Orbital's approach addresses one major limitation of solar energy: the inability to generate power after dark. The company is "developing a constellation of revolutionary satellites to sell sunlight to thousands of solar farms after dark," Nowack explained in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The company essentially wants to power solar farms with sunlight reflected from satellites to provide them with more power even once the sun has set.

The Vision Behind Reflect Orbital

Nowack's vision is to enhance global power production by tapping into solar energy's untapped potential beyond daylight hours. The start-up's plan involves launching 57 small satellites, each equipped with 33-square-foot ultra-reflective mylar mirrors, into orbit. These mirrors are designed to reflect sunlight back to Earth, specifically targeting solar farms during peak demand times.

According to Nowack, this technology could provide an additional 30 minutes of sunlight to solar power plants, offering a crucial boost during periods of high energy consumption.

The Testing Phase and Technological Innovations

Reflect Orbital's team, which includes Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Tri Semmelhack, has already put their concept to the test. They attached an eight-by-eight-foot mylar mirror to a hot air balloon, reflecting sunlight onto solar panels transported to the location by truck, as demonstrated in a recent X post. This reflected light generated an impressive output of approximately 500 watts of energy per square metre of panel. Mylar mirrors are unique in that they are constructed without glass, instead utilising polyester film stretched over a raised aluminium frame.

The team's field tests have demonstrated the feasibility of their concept, and they have shared their findings in a YouTube video released in March. After weeks of fine-tuning, they successfully reflected light from the mirror onto the solar panels from a distance of 242 metres (nearly 800 feet).

Looking Ahead: The Future of Solar Energy

Reflect Orbital plans to launch its orbital mirror in 2025, with the goal of providing solar power on demand, even after sunset. The company has already received over 30,000 applications from interested parties eager to "apply for sunlight" in the coming months. With space flight costs decreasing, Nowack and Semmelhack are confident that their venture will not only be feasible but also profitable.

Reflect Orbital's ambitious project could mark a significant shift in how solar energy is harnessed, making it a viable option for 24/7 power generation.

 

