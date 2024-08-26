Technology News
English Edition

Sun’s Magnetic Activity Is Making It Difficult to Gauge Its True Age, Study Finds

New research uncovers how the Sun's magnetic activity disrupts age measurements, raising concerns for future star studies and space missions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 August 2024 14:11 IST
Sun’s Magnetic Activity Is Making It Difficult to Gauge Its True Age, Study Finds

Photo Credit: NASA

The discrepancy is attributed to variations in the Sun's magnetic activity

Highlights
  • Sun’s magnetic activity causes discrepancies in its age measurements
  • Findings could affect how we measure the age of more active stars
  • PLATO and past missions like Kepler may need adjustments for accuracy
Advertisement

Astronomers have traditionally relied on helioseismology to estimate the Sun's age by analysing the vibrations that ripple through its interior. However, recent research has uncovered a significant obstacle, the Sun's magnetic activity, which follows an 11-year cycle, appears to be distorting these measurements. Data from the Birmingham Solar Oscillations Network (BISON) and NASA's SOHO mission, which spans over 26.5 years, revealed a 6.5 percent difference in the Sun's age when measured at the solar minimum compared to the solar maximum.

This discrepancy, attributed to variations in the Sun's magnetic activity, suggests that similar methods used to measure the age of other stars might also be affected, particularly those with more intense magnetic fields.


How Magnetic Activity Alters Solar Age Perceptions


The Sun's magnetic activity, which alternates between solar minimum and maximum, is more influential than previously thought, according to a research paper published in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal. During periods of high magnetic activity, the oscillations within the Sun—detected by instruments like BISON and GOLF (Global Oscillations at Low Frequency)—produce results that indicate a younger Sun than during times of low magnetic activity.

These oscillations, caused by internal waves within the Sun, change the luminosity and surface movements, allowing scientists to infer details about the Sun's internal structure and, theoretically, its age. However, the unexpected influence of magnetic activity on these measurements challenges the long-held assumption that such activity should have little impact on helioseismology.


Challenges for Future Stellar Observations


The implications of this discovery extend beyond our Sun. As scientists prepare for the European Space Agency's upcoming PLATO mission, which is set to launch in 2026, they must now consider the impact of magnetic activity when measuring the age, mass, and radius of distant stars. PLATO aims to detect dips in starlight caused by both transiting exoplanets and asteroseismic oscillations, similar to those observed in the Sun.

If magnetic activity significantly alters these measurements, as seen with the Sun, it could necessitate a reevaluation of past data from missions like NASA's Kepler Space Telescope. This revelation poses a "looming challenge" for the future of asteroseismology, requiring new methods to ensure accurate measurements of stellar ages, especially for more magnetically active stars.
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sun, Helioseismology, Solar system, Space, Science, Astronomy, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With F1-Inspired Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications
World’s Fastest Microscope Captures Electron Motion at 625 Attoseconds

Related Stories

Sun’s Magnetic Activity Is Making It Difficult to Gauge Its True Age, Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max to Take Significant Production Chunk From Apple: Report
  2. Honor Magic 7 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC; More Details Leak
  3. Vivo T3 Ultra Allegedly Pops Up on BIS, Bluetooth SIG Websites
  4. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Said to Be Arrested in France
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro May Launch With These Specifications in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Sun’s Magnetic Activity Is Making It Difficult to Gauge Its True Age, Study Finds
  2. SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission Launching on August 27 with Plans for First-Ever Private Spacewalk
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Irregular Heart Rhythm Monitoring Feature in India via Software Update: Report
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Offers Adaptive Touch Feature to Adjust Display's Sensitivity Based on Several Factors
  5. New Study Reveals the Brain Stores Multiple Copies of Every Memory
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE August Security Update Said to Add Circle to Search in Multiple New Countries
  7. Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins Log Losses Following Telegram Co-Founder’s Arrest
  8. World’s Fastest Microscope Captures Electron Motion at 625 Attoseconds
  9. Viking Age Stone Figurine Discovered in Iceland, Experts Struggle to Identify the Animal
  10. Apple to Produce More iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Models This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »