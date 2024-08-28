Technology News
  Google Photos Could Introduce One Tap Editing via Video 'Presets' on Android: Report

Google Photos Could Introduce One-Tap Editing via Video 'Presets' on Android: Report

Video presets in Google Photos are said to enable users to edit their videos and add effects easily by tapping a few buttons.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2024 19:57 IST
Google Photos Could Introduce One-Tap Editing via Video 'Presets' on Android: Report

Photo Credit: Google

If a user adds more than two Presets, Google Photos reportedly does not allow it to be exported

Highlights
  • Google Photos will reportedly be updated with four new video Presets
  • Presets are said to be available within the Edit option in Google Photos
  • The four Google Photos presets are Basic Cut, Slow Mo, Zoom, and Track
Google Photos for Android could soon be updated with new feature that will let users quickly edit their videos. The feature is currently not available to users and was found hidden within the app. These video presets reportedly contain four new tools that each allow users to make specific edits to either the entire video — or a specific part. These presets are currently in development and could be rolled out to users in the future, according to a report. Notably, an earlier report claimed that Google Photos might add a feature to block a person's face from the app.

Google Photos Could Soon Get a Video Presets Feature

Android Authority spotted a new feature on Google Photos version 6.97 that is currently hidden which means users will not be able to access it, even if that version of the app is installed on their smartphone. The feature is said to be placed within the Edit option. The new Preset banner reportedly contains four options — Basic Cut, Slow Mo, Zoom, and Track.

google photos presets android authority Google Photos presets

Google Photos Presets
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

Each of these options is said to add a pre-defined edit to the video. Users reportedly have the choice to either apply the preset to the entire video or a part of the video by selecting the duration and the slides. Additionally, more than one preset can also be added to the same slide. However, it is said that video files cannot be exported if more than two edits are placed.

The Basic Cut preset is said to trim to the key moment and enhance the colours. Slow Mo reportedly adds a slow-motion effect to the selected frames of the video. Zoom, as the name suggests, zooms in and out in the selected area, and can be useful to highlight a far-away object. Finally, Track is said to automatically track and zoom in on the main subject of the video.

However, it should be noted that this feature was found within the code of the app, and it may or may not be rolled out by Google. More specifics about the feature cannot be ascertained till it is officially shipped to users.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
