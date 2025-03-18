Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Preparing to Partner with Taiwan's MediaTek on Next AI Chip: Report

Google Preparing to Partner with Taiwan's MediaTek on Next AI Chip: Report

This approach gives Google a competitive edge in the AI race.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 March 2025 13:56 IST
Google Preparing to Partner with Taiwan's MediaTek on Next AI Chip: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google spent between $6 billion and $9 billion on Tensor Processing Units last year

Highlights
  • Google has not cut ties with Broadcom for AI chips
  • Like Nvidia,. Google also designs its own AI server chips
  • Google rolled out its sixth-generation TPU late last year
Advertisement

Alphabet's Google is preparing to partner with Taiwan's MediaTek on the next version of its AI chips, Tensor Processing Units, that will be made next year, the Information reported on Monday, citing people involved in the project.

However, Google has not cut ties with Broadcom, the chip designer it has worked with exclusively on the AI chips over the past several years, the report said, citing an employee at the San Jose-based company.

Google, MediaTek and Broadcom did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Like Nvidia, Google also designs its own AI server chips, which it uses for internal research and development and also rents out to cloud customers.

This approach gives Google a competitive edge in the AI race by reducing its reliance on Nvidia, even as rivals like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Meta Platforms have seen a surge in demand for Nvidia chips.

Late last year, Google rolled out its sixth-generation TPU in a bid to give itself and its Cloud customers an alternative to Nvidia's chips, which are the most sought-after processors in the industry.

Google chose MediaTek partly because the Taiwanese firm has a strong relationship with TSMC and charges Google less per chip compared to Broadcom, the Information report added.

Google spent between $6 billion (roughly Rs. 51,952 crore) and $9 billion (roughly Rs. 77,929 crore) on TPUs last year, according to research firm Omdia, based on Broadcom's target for AI semiconductor revenue last year.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, TSMC, AI, MediaTek
GTA 6, Nintendo Switch 2 Will Boost Consoles to Power Video Game Market Growth Until 2027, Research Says
WhatsApp Partners Department of Telecommunications to Tackle Scams and Digital Fraud

Related Stories

Google Preparing to Partner with Taiwan's MediaTek on Next AI Chip: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
  3. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get LOG Video With New One UI 7 Beta
  5. iPhone 17 Series Leaked Dummy Units Showcase Design
  6. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Release Date for Galaxy S24 and More Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Xpad GT Moniker, RAM, Storage Option Surfaces Online; May Launch Soon
  2. Zoom AI Companion Is Being Upgraded With Agentic Capabilities and New AI Features
  3. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Let Users Add Their Instagram Profile Links to Accounts
  4. Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 9a Retail Listing Hints at Pricing; Hands-on Video Surfaces Online
  6. Arbitrum Launches 'Onchain Labs' to Support High-Risk, Experimental Web3 Ventures
  7. Redmi A5 Price, Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Mistral Small 3.1 AI Model With Improved Text and Multimodal Performance Released
  9. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Partners Department of Telecommunications to Tackle Scams and Digital Fraud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »