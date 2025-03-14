Smallest Galaxy Ever Found: Andromeda XXXV Defies Cosmic Evolution Models

Astronomers have identified the smallest and faintest galaxy ever observed, located approximately 3 million light-years away. This discovery challenges existing theories on galaxy formation, as such tiny galaxies were expected to have been destroyed in the intense heat and density of the early universe. Named Andromeda XXXV, this newly identified galaxy is part of a group of small satellite galaxies orbiting Andromeda. Researchers suggest that its survival could reshape the understanding of cosmic evolution and the conditions that allowed small galaxies to persist.

Characteristics of Andromeda XXXV

According to the study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, Andromeda XXXV is significantly smaller than other known dwarf galaxies, measuring about 1,000 light-years across at its longest axis. Researchers used data from multiple astronomical surveys and observations from the Hubble Space Telescope to confirm its existence. Reportedly, Eric Bell, a professor at the University of Michigan, described it as "a fully functional galaxy, but about a millionth the size of the Milky Way." Scientists were surprised by its ability to retain the necessary conditions for star formation despite its size.

The Challenge of Detecting Dwarf Galaxies

Dwarf galaxies, though common, remain difficult to detect due to their faint nature. The Milky Way has several known satellite galaxies, but identifying similar structures around Andromeda has been challenging. Previously discovered dwarf galaxies in that region were larger and brighter, aligning with existing models. Andromeda XXXV, however, is distinct because of its prolonged star formation period. According to lead researcher Marcos Arias, some similar-sized galaxies in Andromeda formed stars up to 6 billion years ago, while most of the Milky Way's satellite galaxies stopped star formation around 10 billion years ago.

Implications for Galaxy Formation Theories

Scientists are now investigating why Andromeda XXXV was not affected by extreme conditions that disrupted other small galaxies. Bell explained that this period in the universe was "like a vat of boiling oil," expected to strip galaxies of gas needed for star formation. The survival of Andromeda XXXV suggests that current theories about galaxy formation and evolution may need reevaluation. Further studies and upcoming space missions could provide more insights into how galaxies like Andromeda XXXV persisted despite harsh cosmic conditions.