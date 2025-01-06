Chimpanzees Use Stone Tools like Ancient Human, Study Finds

A study has explored the techniques used by chimpanzees to select stone tools for cracking nuts, revealing possible similarities to methods employed by ancient human ancestors. Researchers observed that chimpanzees, like early hominins, exhibited a deliberate process in choosing stones based on specific properties rather than appearance. This insight has prompted discussions about parallels in tool use and the transmission of knowledge between modern chimps and early humans, offering clues about evolutionary behaviours.

Insights from the Study

According to research published in the Journal of Human Evolution, the team examined the processes behind chimpanzees' selection of hammer and anvil stones. These tools are integral to the process of nut cracking, with the hammer used to strike and the anvil supporting the nut. The researchers provided chimpanzees with premeasured stones, assessing attributes such as hardness, elasticity, weight, and shape. The chimps consistently opted for harder stones as hammers and softer, stable ones as anvils, demonstrating an understanding of mechanical efficiency.

The study's co-author, Dr. Lydia Luncz, a behavioural scientist, noted to Phys.org that the choices reflected the chimps' ability to evaluate mechanical properties effectively. The findings align with earlier studies indicating that early human ancestors, known as Oldowan hominins, selected stones for their functional qualities when crafting tools over 2.5 million years ago.

Generational Learning Among Chimps

It was observed that younger chimpanzees often mimicked the tool selections of older individuals, suggesting that knowledge of effective stone tools may be passed down through generations. This behaviour highlights a potential parallel to early human societies, where skill transfer played a crucial role in survival and technological advancement.

The researchers believe that understanding these patterns in chimpanzees could provide valuable context for interpreting the behaviours of ancient hominins, shedding light on how tool use evolved and contributed to human development.