Black, White & Gray - Love Kills Now Streaming on SonyLIV: What You Need to Know

Black White & Gray - Love Kills is a crime thriller series that revolves around high-profile serial killings.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2025 16:00 IST
Black, White & Gray - Love Kills Now Streaming on SonyLIV: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: SonyLIV

Black White & Gray - Love Kills is a crime thriller web series now available on SonyLIV

Highlights
  • Black White & Gray - Love Kills is a crime thriller web series
  • The plot revolves around the investigation of serial killings
  • This series is currently streaming on Sony LIV in 7 languages
Black White & Gray - Love Kills is a crime thriller series that is currently streaming on Sony LIV. This series revolves around high-profile serial killings, wherein the investigation offers some astonishing, eye-opening twists and turns. There will be truths uncovered, but at what cost? To find out, this web series is a must-watch. The sequences are commendable, and the star cast has done justice to their roles. This series is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi languages.

When and Where to Watch Black White & Gray - Love Kills

Black White & Gray - Love Kills is currently streaming on Sony LIV. The viewers can watch this web series in 7 different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. Subscribe to watch.

Official Trailer and Plot of Black White & Gray - Love Kills

Black White & Gray - Love Kills follows a journalist, Daniel Gray, who is tracking the murders which have been linked to a young man, who hails from a very normal background. However, his involvement is unclea: Is he the murderer? Or is he a victim of this corrupted system? The thriller series has a lot to offer. The web series comprises 6 episodes, which are currently streaming on Sony LIV.

Cast and Crew of Black White & Gray - Love Kills

Black White & Gray - Love Kills features Abhishek Bhalerao, Nishant Shamaskar, Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Deven Bhojani in the pivotal roles. Moreover, it is supported by other prominent casts like Hakkim Shahjahan, Edward Sonnenblick, Kamlesh Sawant, and Anant Jog. This series has been written by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal and Yogendra Oke (additional screenplay). The director and editor of the series is also done by Pushkar Mahabal. Meghdeep Bose is the music composer, while the cinematography has been done by Saee Bhope.

Reception of Black White & Gray - Love Kills

Black White & Gray - Love Kills has been loved by the audience since the day it started streaming. The IMDb rating of the web series is 8.4/10. The thrilling sequences and unexpected turns are keeping the audience stuck to their seats.

 

Comments


