Technology News
English Edition

China to Build Lunar Space Station and Explore Other Planets for Habitability by 2050

China outlines its plans for a lunar space station and mission to explore habitable planets and extraterrestrial life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 October 2024 15:28 IST
China to Build Lunar Space Station and Explore Other Planets for Habitability by 2050

Photo Credit: NASA / Helen Arase Vargas

China announces lunar space station plans

Highlights
  • China unveils lunar space station plan by 2050
  • China's manned lunar mission to explore planetary habitability
  • China eyes habitable planets, extraterrestrial life exploration
Advertisement

China has revealed ambitious plans to build a lunar space station and explore the possibility of habitable planets as part of its long-term space programme. On Tuesday, China's space authorities announced a comprehensive development plan that will run from 2024 to 2050, with the intention of launching a manned lunar mission in the near future. This announcement marks a significant step in China's space exploration efforts, focusing on advancing scientific understanding of the solar system and investigating the potential for extraterrestrial life.

Lunar Space Station and Mission Timeline

According to the China Academy of Sciences (CAS) Vice President, Ding Chibiao, the lunar space station will be constructed in phases, with completion expected between 2028 and 2035. The space station will serve as a vital base for future exploration missions, allowing scientists to conduct research on celestial bodies within the solar system. This initiative follows China's previous successes, including the operation of the Tiangong space station and the Chang'e lunar exploration programme, which has already provided valuable data on the Moon's surface.

Exploration of Celestial Bodies and Habitability

As part of this programme, China's space agencies, including the CAS and the China Manned Space Agency, have identified 17 key research areas. These priorities focus on studying the habitability of celestial bodies in the solar system, searching for exoplanets, and exploring extraterrestrial life. Ding Chibiao emphasised the importance of these investigations, noting that they aim to uncover the physical characteristics of planets and atmospheres that may support life, while also delving into the evolution of the universe itself.

Focus on Cosmic Phenomena

In addition to lunar exploration, China's plan includes broader investigations into the universe's origins, gravitational waves, and cosmic matter. Research will also cover the Sun and the Earth's cyclical systems, allowing for a more detailed understanding of space weather and the dynamic interactions between Earth and the heliosphere. China aims to be at the forefront of space science by 2050, contributing to global knowledge of both our planet and the cosmos.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, Space, Lunar mission, China, Space Station
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm
Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC May Soon Debut in India

Related Stories

China to Build Lunar Space Station and Explore Other Planets for Habitability by 2050
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Launches First-Ever Colour Kindle and Refreshes Other Models
  3. 1000 Babies, Shrinking Season 2 and More: Biggest OTT Releases This WeekÂ 
  4. Amazon Prime Video Will Show Ads to Paid Subscribers in India in 2025
  5. Lionsgate Play Is Offering Free Streaming for a Week Ahead of Diwali
  6. Xiaomi 15 May Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset and These Features
  7. Apple Now Lets Businesses Show Brand Details on Calls, Mail and Apple Pay
  8. Realme UI 6.0 Will Launch in China Next Month Starting With This Handset
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Will Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay
  2. India Blockchain Week to Return for Second Edition: All Details  
  3. OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report
  4. Fragmented Crypto Regulations Creating Uneven Playing Field, FSB Asia Voices Concerns
  5. Xiaomi 15 Tipped to Come With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset: Expected Specifications
  6. Realme UI 6.0 to Roll Out for Realme GT 5 Pro and Other Smartphones Next Month: Release Roadmap
  7. Xiaomi Smart Ring Patent Describes Ability to Automatically Adjust Ring Size Using Elastic Component
  8. Taurid Meteor Stream Unlikely to Contain Dangerous Asteroids, New Study Suggests
  9. MIT Advances Active Electronics With 3D-Printed, Semiconductor-Free Logic Gates
  10. Apple Secretly Worked With China’s BYD on Long-Range EV Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »