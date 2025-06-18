Technology News
Ancient Xiaohe Burials Uncovered: Boat Coffins, Cattle Symbols, and More

According to the study done by Dr. Caspari, Xiaohe culture is known for its distinctive burial customs, including boat-like coffins, symbolic poles, and cattle remains.

18 June 2025
Ancient Xiaohe Burials Uncovered: Boat Coffins, Cattle Symbols, and More

Photo Credit: Asian Archaeology (2025)

Ancient Xiaohe Burials Found: Boat Coffins, Cattle Symbols, and Clues to a Water-Themed Afterlife

The mysterious culture of Xiaohe of the Tarim Basin depicts a fascinating glance into ancient funeral traditions. The Xiaohe's boat-shaped burials and symbolic artefacts make it different, dating back to 1950-1400 BCE. These tombs preserved in the hyperarid desert offer rare spiritual clues and organic materials. The research done by Dr. Gino Caspari restructures their symbolism through ecological and cultural lenses. This new perspective connects Xiaohe rituals to cattle, water, and mirrored concepts of their afterlife. Their inclusion could also mean anchorage and guidance in the journey of the afterlife.

Revisiting Xiaohe Burial Practices

As per the study, the first excavation was done in the 1930s for the Xiaohe culture, and completely explored in the early 2000s, has intrigued scientists with its unusual burial customs. The burial customs, characterised by boat-shaped coffins, upright poles, and cattle remains, went contrary to the cultures in ancient Central Asia.

Symbolism of Coffins and Poles

Interpretations in the past saw these forms as possibly representing a spiritual journey, through symbolic boats. Poles fixed to coffins, sometimes interpreted as a vulva, were found inconsistently across the gender lines. Dr. Caspari, however, predicts that these poles might represent mooring posts or paddles, which originated from Xiaohe telling about their existence from the oasis.

Water, Cattle, and the Desert Edge

Xiaohe people were completely dependent on the cattle for their survival in the oasis, at the edge of the desert. Burials included cattle hides and skulls quite often, mainly for honouring this symbiotic relationship. In such an environment, water was spiritually potent and also a life-giving element. Dr. Caspari proposed that the coffin shapes the burial adornments actually reflected this kind of significance, and the funerary rites were structured to ensure the  safe passage into a water-themed afterlife, completely inverted.

Legacy and Future Research

Even after these breakthroughs, many graves remained unpublished, and the site's access to these remains was limited. Dr. Caspari found that the Xiaohe culture's sudden disappearance around 1400 CE is still unknown. Each interpretation, such as the afterlife's water-centric model, brings scholars closer to delving into the beliefs of Xiaohe and their daily lives of the elusive desert civilisations.

 

Ancient Xiaohe Burials Uncovered: Boat Coffins, Cattle Symbols, and More
