Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for Gulf Region With Unlimited Incoming Calls

Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for Gulf Region With Unlimited Incoming Calls

The new international roaming packs were released before the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 21:00 IST
Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for Gulf Region With Unlimited Incoming Calls

Photo Credit: Vi

The new Vi international roaming packs include both prepaid and postpaid plans

Highlights
  • The plans are supported in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iraq
  • The new roaming plans are available in 20-day and 40-day avlidity options
  • All users on these plans will enjoy unlimited incoming calls
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched new International Roaming (IR) packages for the Gulf region. The new roaming packs are supported in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The introduction of these new plans is timely as they come right before the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage this year. These plans will extend support for unlimited inbound calls to both prepaid and postpaid subscribers in India. The new roaming plans are available in validity options of 20 days and 40 days.

Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for the Gulf Region

Vi has introduced new prepaid and postpaid international roaming plans for the Gulf region with support for unlimited incoming voice calls. These plans could be beneficial for Hajj pilgrims. The two new postpaid plans are supported in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, whereas the prepaid plans are available in Iraq, as well. 

For prepaid users, Vi has brought the Rs. 1,199 plan, which is valid for 20 days, supports unlimited incoming as well as 150 minutes of outgoing (local + to India) calls and includes 2GB data. There is a 40-day plan which costs Rs. 2,388, and alongside unlimited incoming calls, supports 300 minutes of outgoing calls and 4GB of data.

Post quota, Vi prepaid users on the aforementioned roaming plans will be charged Rs. 10 per additional minute of outgoing call. Every additional MB of internet usage will incur similar charges as well.

Vi postpaid users can avail of a 20-day Rs. 2,500 pack, which allows them to enjoy unlimited incoming calls and 500 minutes of outgoing calls (local + to India). It will offer 20 free outgoing SMS and 4GB of free data. Another postpaid plan is priced at Rs. 4,500 and is valid for 40 days. This plan offers 1,000 minutes of outgoing calls, 30 free outgoing SMS and 8GB of free data. 

Once the quota is fulfilled, Vi postpaid users will not have access to additional data. Charges of Re. 1 per SMS and Rs. 3 per minute of outgoing call will be incurred once the predetermined limit is breached.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Vi International Roaming Plans, Vi International Roaming Prepaid Plans, Vi International Roaming Postpaid Plans
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi Mix 5 Rumoured to Return With Under-Display Selfie Camera
UK Treasury Secretary Dismisses Creation of US-Like National Crypto Reserve

Related Stories

Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for Gulf Region With Unlimited Incoming Calls
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Review: So Good, Yet So Far
  7. Honor 400 Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. A Pyramid in the Amazon? The Mystery of Cerro El Cono in Peru's Sierra del Divisor
  2. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Peculiar Spiral Galaxy Arp 184 in Camelopardalis
  3. NASA’s Don Pettit Returns to Earth with Russian Crewmates After ISS Science Mission
  4. Space X Falcon Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Star Wars Day from Florida
  5. UK Treasury Secretary Dismisses Creation of US-Like National Crypto Reserve
  6. Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for Gulf Region With Unlimited Incoming Calls
  7. Xiaomi Mix 5 Rumoured to Return With Under-Display Selfie Camera
  8. Microsoft Is Key Holdout for OpenAI Restructuring Plan
  9. Tecno HiOS 15 With New India-Focused AI Features, Improved Voice Assistant Unveiled
  10. Indian Smartphone Market Fell 7 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Vivo Led the Way: CMR
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »