Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched new International Roaming (IR) packages for the Gulf region. The new roaming packs are supported in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The introduction of these new plans is timely as they come right before the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage this year. These plans will extend support for unlimited inbound calls to both prepaid and postpaid subscribers in India. The new roaming plans are available in validity options of 20 days and 40 days.

Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for the Gulf Region

Vi has introduced new prepaid and postpaid international roaming plans for the Gulf region with support for unlimited incoming voice calls. These plans could be beneficial for Hajj pilgrims. The two new postpaid plans are supported in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, whereas the prepaid plans are available in Iraq, as well.

For prepaid users, Vi has brought the Rs. 1,199 plan, which is valid for 20 days, supports unlimited incoming as well as 150 minutes of outgoing (local + to India) calls and includes 2GB data. There is a 40-day plan which costs Rs. 2,388, and alongside unlimited incoming calls, supports 300 minutes of outgoing calls and 4GB of data.

Post quota, Vi prepaid users on the aforementioned roaming plans will be charged Rs. 10 per additional minute of outgoing call. Every additional MB of internet usage will incur similar charges as well.

Vi postpaid users can avail of a 20-day Rs. 2,500 pack, which allows them to enjoy unlimited incoming calls and 500 minutes of outgoing calls (local + to India). It will offer 20 free outgoing SMS and 4GB of free data. Another postpaid plan is priced at Rs. 4,500 and is valid for 40 days. This plan offers 1,000 minutes of outgoing calls, 30 free outgoing SMS and 8GB of free data.

Once the quota is fulfilled, Vi postpaid users will not have access to additional data. Charges of Re. 1 per SMS and Rs. 3 per minute of outgoing call will be incurred once the predetermined limit is breached.