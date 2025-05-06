Technology News
Xiaomi Mix 5 Rumoured to Return With Under-Display Selfie Camera

Xiaomi Mix 4 boasts a 20-megapixel under-display selfie camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 20:51 IST
Xiaomi Mix 5 Rumoured to Return With Under-Display Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix 4 was launched in 2021

Highlights
  • Xiaomi might be working on its Mix series again
  • It was earlier expected to hit the markets in the second half of 2022
  • Since 2021, Xiaomi has only released its Mix Fold foldables
Xiaomi unveiled its Mix 4 back in 2021 with an under-display camera. The handset was one of the first mainstream flagships to offer the new camera technology that hides the front-facing sensor under the display. Rumours surrounding its possible successor, Xiaomi Mix 5, surfaced briefly in 2022 and 2023, before fading into silence—until recently. Now, the latest leaks suggest that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new Mix series smartphone, likely to be the Mix 5. The upcoming model is said to carry forward the series' core vision of offering a true full-screen experience.

A Direct Successor to Mix 4 Could Be on the Cards

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo offered hints about a handset with under display selfie camera. "There is no mass-produced model at this stage, but the relevant technology has been iterating", said the tipster. The post states that a mass-produced model with the under-display camera will be launched shortly.

Although the post doesn't directly mention the smartphone brand or model, the comments suggest that the tipster is referring to Xiaomi and its upcoming Mix 5.

Additionally, Indian tipster Kartikey Singh has corroborated this rumour on X. He claimed that Xiaomi will bring the Mix 5 smartphone to the market. He opined that full-screen smartphones will be a trend again.

The latest rumours indicate that Xiaomi might be working on its Mix series again. The lineup is known for its advanced innovations and features. As mentioned, the Mix 4 was unveiled in 2021 as Xiaomi's first commercial phone to carry an under-display camera. It features a 20-megapixel selfie camera hidden underneath the screen.

Leaks about the Xiaomi Mix 5 were active on the Web two years ago before going completely quiet. It was earlier expected to hit the markets in the second half of 2022 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It was speculated to boast a 6.73-inch AMOLED display and a 4,820mAh battery unit with 200W fast charging support.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
