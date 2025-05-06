Technology News
A Pyramid in the Amazon? The Mystery of Cerro El Cono in Peru's Sierra del Divisor

Cerro El Cono, a remote and pyramid-shaped mountain in the Sierra del Divisor, captivates researchers and local tribes alike. Surrounded by rich biodiversity, its origins remain unknown—speculated to be volcanic, spiritual, or even ancient ruins—while conservation efforts face ongoing challenges.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 May 2025 22:21 IST
Cerro El Cono: Unveiling the Mystery of Peru's Pyramid-Shaped Peak in Sierra del Divisor

Photo Credit: Newscom/Alamy

Cerro El Cono: Unveiling the Mystery of Peru’s Pyramid-Shaped Peak in Sierra del Divisor

The mysterious peak of Cerro El Cono, standing isolated in the Sierra del Divisor, a mountainous border between Peru and Brazil, has drawn attention of researchers for its mysterious pyramidal shape, emerging from the plain and protruding from the virgin lowland forest. In the Andes mountain range, the structure is visible from a distance of up to 250 miles (400 kilometers) on clear days. Because of its remote location, Cerro El Cono's origins have remained a mystery. Some reports suggest that “The cone hill” may just be a peculiar rock structure, while others speculate that it may be an extinct volcano. 

Origin Theories

According to research featured in La República, the 1310-foot-tall Corro El Cono is a spiritual entity for the local tribes. It is respected as an Andean Apu, a secret mountain believed to hold protective powers for the people living in its vicinity.

Some researchers speculate it as an extinct volcano due to its distinct shape, but this hypothesis remains unconfirmed due to limited research and accessibility issues in this area.
Another explanation — one for which there is no evidence — is that Cerro El Cono sits on the ruins of a pyramid built by ancient Indigenous tribes.

Conservation challenges

The surrounding jungle of Cerro El Cono is a home to several vulnerable species, including giant armadillos (Priodontes maximus), jaguars (Panthera onca) and various types of monkeys, according to The Guardian. This makes it environmentally significant and it is considered a Biodiversity hotspot.

To combat threats of environmental degradation due to illegal logging, gold mining, and poaching, Sierra del Divisor National Park was created in 2015. But recent surveys show, this protected park has failed to deliver the promised threat removal.

 

Further reading: Cerro El Cono, Sierra del Divisor, Peru, Andes Mountains, Indigenous Beliefs, Extinct Volcano, Amazon Rainforest, Biodiversity Hotspot, Environmental Threats
A Pyramid in the Amazon? The Mystery of Cerro El Cono in Peru's Sierra del Divisor
