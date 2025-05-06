Technology News
Tecno HiOS 15 With New India-Focused AI Features, Improved Voice Assistant Unveiled

Tecno’s Ella voice assistant can speak Hindi, and support for Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, and Tamil will be added later.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 20:39 IST
Tecno HiOS 15 With New India-Focused AI Features, Improved Voice Assistant Unveiled

Photo Credit: Tecno

AI Auto Answer in HiOS 15 can automatically answer calls and provide summaries to users

Highlights
  • AI Call Assistant will provide real-time translations and transcriptions
  • HiOS 15 also brings a new AI Wallpaper Generator feature
  • Tecno is also using AI to blur sensitive details in screenshots
Tecno unveiled its Android 15-based HiOS 15 on Tuesday and listed the new artificial intelligence (AI) features that will ship with the update. The company said that its new AI features were aimed at Indian users with capabilities tailored to local needs. The brand also worked with Indian AI firm Sarvam AI to add vernacular speech to its Ella voice assistant. Tecno is also introducing a new real-time translation, transcription, and summarising feature for phone calls. However, it did not share the rollout date or eligible devices for the HiOS 15 update.

HiOS 15 to Bring New AI Features

In a press release, the Chinese smartphone brand detailed the new features users can expect with the upcoming rollout of HiOS 15. Some of these features were first showcased at last year's Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin. According to Tecno, its new AI features are a “practical, user-friendly tool that brings real value to everyday life.”

One of the biggest highlights of the new OS skin is the new Ella voice assistant. It can now respond to the user in Hindi. Additionally, the company claims that it will add support for Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, and Tamil languages later this year. The assistant is also being integrated with Gemini to enhance its conversational capabilities.

Additionally, Tecno is also introducing several new AI features aimed at calling. First is the AI Call Assistant that can provide real-time translations, transcriptions, and summaries of calls. The feature also works with WhatsApp calls. The second feature is AI Auto Answer that can automatically answer calls when the user is busy and provide call summaries. Finally, the AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression can reduce background noises.

Tecno is also adding an AI Writing & Document Assistant that can perform several tasks such as summarising, rewriting, or expanding text, and converting handwritten notes into editable Word or PDF files. Meanwhile, AI Screen Awareness is a utility tool that provides contextual support based on the on-screen content.

For photos and image editing, HiOS 15 is bringing three new AI features. First is the upgraded AI Eraser 2.0 & Image Extender which can remove objects from an image's background and expand parts of an image based on voice commands. A new AI Wallpaper Generator can generate custom wallpapers from text prompts and sketches. Further, AI Sharpness Plus is an on-device tool that can sharpen blurry photos.

Apart from these, Tecno is also bringing a privacy-focused feature dubbed Smart Privacy with AI Blurring. It automatically detects and obscures private details in screenshots before a user shares them.

Besides AI, HiOS 15 is also introducing system-wide support for picture-in-picture (PiP), a redesigned dropdown control panel, new transition animations, wallpapers and minimalist icons, as well as better optimisations.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
