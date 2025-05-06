Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India

Realme GT concept phone has a Mini Diamond Architecture, which helps rearrange the internal layout to house the big battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 18:47 IST
Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT concept phone prototype has a semi-transparent back cover

Highlights
  • Realme GT concept phone may not be commercially available soon
  • The handset could sport a dual rear camera unit
  • The Realme GT concept phone may weigh about 200g
Advertisement

Realme is set to unveil the GT 7 series in India soon, but the company has not yet announced the exact launch date. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the Indian variant of the Realme GT 7 handset, which was introduced in China in April. Notably, the Indian version of the Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in November 2024. Meanwhile, Realme has unveiled a concept phone with a large 10,000mAh battery. It is said to have support for 320W wired fast charging.

Realme GT Concept Phone: All We Know

The Realme GT concept phone has been unveiled in India, and it has a 10,000mAh battery with 320W fast charging support, the company confirmed in a press release. In an X post, the company teased the handset as part of the Realme GT 7 series. Since this is a concept phone, it is unclear if the smartphone will be commercially available.

The company said that the Realme GT concept phone measures under 8.5mm in thickness and weighs just over 200g. The prototype is seen with a semi-transparent back cover. It is said to use a Mini Diamond Architecture, which helps rearrange the internal layout to house the big battery. The design is claimed to allow for the "world's narrowest Android mainboard, measuring 23.4mm."

The Realme GT concept phone is said to use "an ultra-high silicon-content anode battery," which has a 10 percent silicon ratio and is claimed to be the highest in the smartphone industry. The company says that the battery has an energy density of 887Wh/L, which suggests an improved battery performance over existing handsets in the market.

In the design of the Realme GT concept phone shared by the company, we see the tagline "Power that never stops" imprinted on the back panel alongside the Realme branding. The handset appears to have a rectangular rear camera module with at least two rear camera sensors. The company claims that the phone can run on a single charge for days without a top-up. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7 Concept Phone, Realme GT 7 Series, Realme GT 7 Series India Launch, Realme GT 7, Realme, Realme GT Concept Phone
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Might Be Working On Connecting Apps With Gemini Live: Report
Samsung Galaxy Fit3: Premium Fitness Tracking at Just ₹3,499
Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  4. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  5. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  6. Kenya Orders Sam Altman's World to Delete Citizens' Biometric DataÂ 
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  8. PhonePe Unveils 'Made in India' SmartSpeaker With 4G, Longer Battery
  9. Honor 400 Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. A Pyramid in the Amazon? The Mystery of Cerro El Cono in Peru's Sierra del Divisor
  2. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Peculiar Spiral Galaxy Arp 184 in Camelopardalis
  3. NASA’s Don Pettit Returns to Earth with Russian Crewmates After ISS Science Mission
  4. Space X Falcon Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Star Wars Day from Florida
  5. UK Treasury Secretary Dismisses Creation of US-Like National Crypto Reserve
  6. Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for Gulf Region With Unlimited Incoming Calls
  7. Xiaomi Mix 5 Rumoured to Return With Under-Display Selfie Camera
  8. Microsoft Is Key Holdout for OpenAI Restructuring Plan
  9. Tecno HiOS 15 With New India-Focused AI Features, Improved Voice Assistant Unveiled
  10. Indian Smartphone Market Fell 7 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Vivo Led the Way: CMR
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »