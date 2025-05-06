Technology News
English Edition

Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now

The trailer for Squid Game Season 3 reveals Gi-hun’s awakening and the final rebellion against the sinister game.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 May 2025 16:55 IST
Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now

Photo Credit: Netflix

Squid Game Season 3 will be premiering on Netflix on June 27, 2025

Highlights
  • Squid Game Season 3 will be premiering on Netflix on June 27, 2025
  • This season is going to be the end game of the series Squid Game
  • The series is a blend of emotions, psychology and societal drama
Advertisement

Squid Game is a globally renowned series and has garnered a lot of appreciation from its fans. The season 2 laid the foundation for the conspiracies and evolution of the characters. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the third season. Now, Netflix has offiically introduced the official teaser of the upcoming season along with the streaming date. The Season 3 of Squid Game promises more darkness, complex directions, as the characters seek revenge and answers in this deadly game's world. The season is directed, written and created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Season 3 is going be the final chapter of the series.

When and Where to Watch Squid Game Season 3

It has been confirmed by Netflix that Squid Game Season 3 will be exclusively premiered on its platform. The official release date is June 27, 2025. Viewers can binge-watch all the episodes in one go.

Official Teaser and Plot of Squid Game Season 3

The Squid Game season 3 trailer is yet to be released, however, the teaser has been out, which shows a black coffin being dropped in front of the players in the dormitory, in which Gi-hun is lying. Initially, he seems to be dead later he opens his eyes slowly. This moment sets the best tone for this tense season, occupied with physical and psychological challenges. The teaser continues with players thinking of playing a new game by choosing between blue and red balls, a flip of all characters in the past seasons and ends with a baby's cry in the dark.

Cast and Crew of Squid Game Season 3

Season 3 casts Lee Jun-jae again as the main lead, Gi-hun, Wi Ha-jun as detective Hwang Jun-ho and more. The series has been created, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Other new characters have still not been revealed.

Reception and Anticipation

There is an insane craze for this series already among the fans, with a 9 out of 10 rating, which keeps them anticipating. Audience is happy yet sad since this is going to be the last season of the series, and the game is going to be over. The viewers have higher expectations with a powerful blend of emotions, suspense, and social commentary, one more time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: squidgameseason3, Squidgamefinal, NETFLIX
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor 400 Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM
Google Is Rolling Out a Resizable Gemini Widget for Android Homescreen
Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  4. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models May Debut
  5. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  6. Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Honor 400 Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  8. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  9. Apple Might Follow Bi-Annual Release Schedule for iPhone Models
  10. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Might Be Working On Connecting Apps With Gemini Live: Report
  2. Kaalamega Karigindhi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Movie Online?
  3. Wolf Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  5. Conan O’Brien's Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor 2025 Now Streaming on Netflix
  6. Jack OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Online?
  7. Apple Said to Be Testing Under-Display Face ID on iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Models
  8. Google Accidentally Leaks Material 3 ‘Expressive’ Design for Android Ahead of I/O 2025
  9. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online; Lineup May Include Base and Pro Variants
  10. Google Is Reportedly Working On AI Mode With Gemini Live-Like Features for Google Lens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »