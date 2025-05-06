Technology News
Space X Falcon Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Star Wars Day from Florida

On Star Wars Day, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched 29 Starlink satellites—its largest payload yet.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 May 2025 22:18 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 Starlink satellites lifting off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center

Highlights
  • Falcon 9 launches 29 Starlink satellites on May 4, setting record flight
  • Booster completes 20th flight and landing, setting reuse milestone record
  • Launch occurred at Florida’s Pad 39A, Kennedy Space Center, 4:54 a.m. EDT
Living up to its sci-fi namesake, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on Sunday, May 04, 2025 — Star Wars Day — carrying a record 29 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). The mission scheduled start time was 4:54 a.m. EDT (0854 GMT) and it was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at Complex 39A in Florida. About 8.5 minutes later, the Falcon 9's reusable first stage made a pinpoint landing on SpaceX's recovery ship, “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9 Sets Starlink Record and Reusability Milestone with Thematic Star Wars Day Launch

According to SpaceX's mission report, the event was the 20th successful launch and recovery for this particular booster, setting a milestone in the company's ongoing reusability strategy. The payload of 29 Starlink satellites marked the highest number ever launched aboard a single Falcon 9 rocket. As per astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, nearly 8,500 Starlink satellites have now been deployed to date, with over 7,300 still operational in LEO, beaming internet to underserved regions.

Observers noted that the May 4 launch date was more than coincidental, offering a thematic nod to the Star Wars franchise. Space commentators described the mission's timing as “the Falcon flies again”, alluding to both the rocket's name and the Millennium Falcon. The success adds another chapter to SpaceX's record of reliable orbital transport and booster recovery.

SpaceX's Starlink constellation remains the world's largest satellite network, designed to deliver low-latency, high-speed internet across remote areas. With this latest addition, the company further extends its global coverage while continuing rapid deployment from Florida's launch pads.

As the Falcon 9 soared under a pre-dawn sky on Star Wars Day, it advanced connectivity ambitions and underlined SpaceX's unmatched pace in orbital infrastructure growth.

 

