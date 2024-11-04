Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Support A/B System for Seamless Software Updates

This system ensures device usage even during the software update process.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 series

Highlights
  • Tipster suggests Samsung Galaxy S25 series will allow seamless updates
  • This feature is said to be supported by the A/B update system
  • It works via two separate partitions on the device's system storage
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is confirmed to launch in the first half of 2025. Now, a tipster suggests that Samsung's purported flagship smartphone lineup will come with support for Android's A/B over-the-air (OTA) update system via two separate partitions which makes the process of downloading and installing software updates more seamless. This system allows the user to continue using the device even when the update is being installed, without any downtime.

A/B System Updates on Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @chunvn8888 suggested that the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 series will support A/B system updates. It is speculated that this will work via two separate partitions on the system storage. When the update is triggered, its installation begins on the inactive ‘B' partition while the smartphone's system keeps running on the ‘A' partition.

This allows the user to keep using their device during the process and the only downtime that happens is when it reboots into the updated disk partition. If the OTA update fails or the device runs into an error, it is booted back into the old partition or OS, ensuring that it can still be used, reducing the chances of it falling into an inactive state which is commonly referred to as ‘bricking'. Users then have a choice of reattempting to install the software update.

According to Android, another benefit of the A/B system is negating the need to have adequate system storage for downloading the updates. Instead, they are streamed to the device. The only downside is that the device takes a longer time to boot into the new partition after the latest software is installed.

This update system was first rolled out with devices running Chrome OS and has since been introduced on the Google Pixel series. Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be the first offering from the company to bring support for A/B system updates, if the tipster's claims turn out to be true.

Shaurya Tomer
