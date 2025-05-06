Technology News
English Edition

UK Treasury Secretary Dismisses Creation of US-Like National Crypto Reserve

UK treasury secretary Emma Reynolds said that stockpiling crypto was not appropriate for the UK market.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 21:09 IST
UK Treasury Secretary Dismisses Creation of US-Like National Crypto Reserve

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Butti_s

The UK aims finalise its crypto rules by 2026 

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's BTC stockpile is estimated to be worth $17 billion 
  • Hong Kong, Czech Republic have shown an interest in crypto reserve 
  • Prior to the UK, Switzerland and Japan also dismissed crypto reserves 
Advertisement

The UK, that is eyeing to finalise its crypto regulations by 2026, has dismissed the creation of a national crypto reserve. Emma Reynolds, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, spoke about the country's stance on accumulating a crypto stockpile at the Financial Times Digital Asset Summit in London on Tuesday. The statement comes after the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Bank of England (BoE) announced a transatlantic regulatory exchange to "harmonise" digital asset legislation in January this year.

Reynolds said that stockpiling crypto was not appropriate for the UK market and as such a step in that direction was not part of the country's crypto plans for now, Decrypt reported. She did not elaborate on the reasons for dismissing the idea.

US President Donald Trump created history when he announced two strategic reserves for cryptocurrencies earlier this year. While one is dedicated to accumulating Bitcoin, the oldest and most expensive crypto asset, the other will pile up altcoins. The US has decided to put seized crypto assets into these reserves rather than using taxpayers' money to purchase new tokens. It is estimated that as of March, Bitcoin had over 200,000 BTC tokens amounting to over $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,53,161 crore).

While the UK has decided not to mirror the US in this arena, President Trump's decision did manage to open discussions around crypto reserves in many parts of the world. The dialogue around following US' footsteps have seen support in regions like the Czech Republic and Hong Kong.

The volatility of the crypto sector, however, continues to keep many nations cautious about linking crypto to their national reserves. Earlier in March, the Swiss National Bank rejected the idea of hoarding crypto. Poland and Japan have also reportedly dismissed adding crypto to the list of their respective reserved assets.

Last month, Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal, in conversation with Gadgets 360, advised India to consider allocating small investments into crypto reserves, but financial analyst Nemin Shah said there was no urgency for the country to rush into the experiment.

For now, the US is the only country with crypto reserves.

Reynolds did however say that the UK completely supported the US on increasing Web3-focussed collaborative efforts. She cited the example of the transatlantic regulatory exchange, as part of which, the NY DFS and the BoE agreed to exchange senior staff officials proficient in managing digital assets and emerging payments.

The UK is internally exploring the potential of issuing blockchain-based sovereign debt. As per the Decrypt report, Reynolds has said that the UK government is set to appoint a supplier in the summer this year. She also said that UK's crypto rules would not be inspired by EU's MiCA regulations.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Reserve, UK, Emma Reynolds, Crypto Stockpile
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for Gulf Region With Unlimited Incoming Calls

Related Stories

UK Treasury Secretary Dismisses Creation of US-Like National Crypto Reserve
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Review: So Good, Yet So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. A Pyramid in the Amazon? The Mystery of Cerro El Cono in Peru's Sierra del Divisor
  2. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Peculiar Spiral Galaxy Arp 184 in Camelopardalis
  3. NASA’s Don Pettit Returns to Earth with Russian Crewmates After ISS Science Mission
  4. Space X Falcon Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Star Wars Day from Florida
  5. UK Treasury Secretary Dismisses Creation of US-Like National Crypto Reserve
  6. Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for Gulf Region With Unlimited Incoming Calls
  7. Xiaomi Mix 5 Rumoured to Return With Under-Display Selfie Camera
  8. Microsoft Is Key Holdout for OpenAI Restructuring Plan
  9. Tecno HiOS 15 With New India-Focused AI Features, Improved Voice Assistant Unveiled
  10. Indian Smartphone Market Fell 7 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Vivo Led the Way: CMR
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »