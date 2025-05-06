The UK, that is eyeing to finalise its crypto regulations by 2026, has dismissed the creation of a national crypto reserve. Emma Reynolds, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, spoke about the country's stance on accumulating a crypto stockpile at the Financial Times Digital Asset Summit in London on Tuesday. The statement comes after the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Bank of England (BoE) announced a transatlantic regulatory exchange to "harmonise" digital asset legislation in January this year.

Reynolds said that stockpiling crypto was not appropriate for the UK market and as such a step in that direction was not part of the country's crypto plans for now, Decrypt reported. She did not elaborate on the reasons for dismissing the idea.

US President Donald Trump created history when he announced two strategic reserves for cryptocurrencies earlier this year. While one is dedicated to accumulating Bitcoin, the oldest and most expensive crypto asset, the other will pile up altcoins. The US has decided to put seized crypto assets into these reserves rather than using taxpayers' money to purchase new tokens. It is estimated that as of March, Bitcoin had over 200,000 BTC tokens amounting to over $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,53,161 crore).

While the UK has decided not to mirror the US in this arena, President Trump's decision did manage to open discussions around crypto reserves in many parts of the world. The dialogue around following US' footsteps have seen support in regions like the Czech Republic and Hong Kong.

The volatility of the crypto sector, however, continues to keep many nations cautious about linking crypto to their national reserves. Earlier in March, the Swiss National Bank rejected the idea of hoarding crypto. Poland and Japan have also reportedly dismissed adding crypto to the list of their respective reserved assets.

Last month, Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal, in conversation with Gadgets 360, advised India to consider allocating small investments into crypto reserves, but financial analyst Nemin Shah said there was no urgency for the country to rush into the experiment.

For now, the US is the only country with crypto reserves.

Reynolds did however say that the UK completely supported the US on increasing Web3-focussed collaborative efforts. She cited the example of the transatlantic regulatory exchange, as part of which, the NY DFS and the BoE agreed to exchange senior staff officials proficient in managing digital assets and emerging payments.

The UK is internally exploring the potential of issuing blockchain-based sovereign debt. As per the Decrypt report, Reynolds has said that the UK government is set to appoint a supplier in the summer this year. She also said that UK's crypto rules would not be inspired by EU's MiCA regulations.

