OnePlus 13s Design Fully Revealed in New Teaser; Confirmed to Debut in Two Colour Options

OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13s will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13s has a compact form factor
  • It has a hole punch display design
  • OnePlus 13T was launched in China last month
OnePlus India announced its plans to release OnePlus 13s in India last month. The brand has not yet shared the exact launch date, but it has posted a new teaser revealing the display design and colour options of the latest OnePlus 13 series phone. It appears to arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T that went on sale in China last month. The OnePlus 13s will feature the same core specifications as the OnePlus 13T, including a 6.32-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset.

OnePlus shared a new video teaser of the OnePlus 13s on its social media channels on Monday. The teaser shows the phone in black and pink colourways. The marketing names of these shades are unknown at the moment. In China, the OnePlus 13T is available in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder Pink colour options.

The teaser shows the OnePlus 13s with a compact form factor. It has a hole punch display design at the front and a unique dual camera module at the rear. It has slim bezels around the screen. Like the OnePlus 13T, it has a squircle camera bump on the back, mirroring the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's rear camera layout. The rest of the OnePlus 13 series devices sport a large circular rear camera housing centred on the back.

Both the OnePlus India website and Amazon have created dedicated landing pages on their websites, showing details of the OnePlus 13s. It features a 6.32-inch display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It boasts a Short Key that replaces the alert slider.

OnePlus 13T Price, Specifications 

The OnePlus 13T was launched in China last month with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The compact Android flagship runs on sports a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ (1,264×2,640 pixels) display with up to 1,600 nits global peak brightness and carries a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The OnePlus 13T has a dual rear camera setup comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13T
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
