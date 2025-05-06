Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Peculiar Spiral Galaxy Arp 184 in Camelopardalis

NASA/ESA’s Hubble Telescope captures Arp 184, a dazzling but asymmetrical spiral galaxy located 190 million light-years away.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 May 2025 22:21 IST
Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Peculiar Spiral Galaxy Arp 184 in Camelopardalis

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble captures a vivid, skewed spiral galaxy, Arp 184, in stunning detail.

Highlights
  • Arp 184 is listed in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies for its odd shape
  • The galaxy lies 190 million lightyears away Camelopardalis constellation
  • It has had four supernovae in 30 years, making it a key research focus
Advertisement

NASA/ESA Hubble space telescope has captured a beautiful yet skewed-shaped spiral galaxy that resides about 190 million light-years away from Earth. This galaxy, named Arp 184 or NGC 1961, is a part of the Camelopardalis or the Giraffe constellation. Its vivid and dazzling image reveals its asymmetric shape, and a single spiral arm stretched towards the viewer make it an interesting prospect for studies. The occurrence of multiple supernovae has drawn the attention of researchers to be a valuable target for research into galactic interactions and stellar explosions.

Cataloguing the galaxy

According to the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies compiled by astronomer Halton, Arp in 1966, the galaxy is named Arp 184. This catalogues about 338 galaxies that tend to be neither entirely spiral nor entirely elliptical-shaped. Dwarf galaxies without particular structures and the galaxies interacting with one another are also catalogued here. Arp 184 has a bright spot radiating light as the centre. A thick, stormy disc of material surrounds this, with swirling strands of dark dust and bright spots of star formation strewn through the disc.

A large spiral, star-speckled arm extends from the disc towards the viewer, for which it has earned a spot in this Atlas. The far side of Arp 184 does not have this impressive stretched arm, but it sports a few wisps of gas and stars on that side.

Hubble snapshot observing programs

The Hubble image showcases data from three Snapshot observing programs, one of which focused on Arp 184 for its unique appearance. The program surveyed galaxies listed in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies and A Catalogue of Southern Peculiar Galaxies and Associations. The other two programs examined the aftermath of astronomical events like supernovae and tidal disruption events. Arp 184, having hosted four known supernovae in the past three decades, is a prime target for a supernova hunt.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, Arp 184, Peculiar Galaxies, Camelopardalis, Spiral Galaxy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme C75 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Peculiar Spiral Galaxy Arp 184 in Camelopardalis
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Review: So Good, Yet So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. A Pyramid in the Amazon? The Mystery of Cerro El Cono in Peru's Sierra del Divisor
  2. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Peculiar Spiral Galaxy Arp 184 in Camelopardalis
  3. NASA’s Don Pettit Returns to Earth with Russian Crewmates After ISS Science Mission
  4. Space X Falcon Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Star Wars Day from Florida
  5. UK Treasury Secretary Dismisses Creation of US-Like National Crypto Reserve
  6. Vi Introduces New International Roaming Packs for Gulf Region With Unlimited Incoming Calls
  7. Xiaomi Mix 5 Rumoured to Return With Under-Display Selfie Camera
  8. Microsoft Is Key Holdout for OpenAI Restructuring Plan
  9. Tecno HiOS 15 With New India-Focused AI Features, Improved Voice Assistant Unveiled
  10. Indian Smartphone Market Fell 7 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Vivo Led the Way: CMR
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »