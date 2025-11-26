Technology News
Dark Matter May Have Been Seen for the First Time in NASA Gamma-Ray Data

NASA’s Fermi telescope has detected a 20-GeV gamma-ray halo around the Milky Way’s center that may match dark-matter annihilation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2025 23:10 IST
Dark Matter May Have Been Seen for the First Time in NASA Gamma-Ray Data

Photo Credit: NASA

Fermi gamma-ray data show a faint 20-GeV halo, hinting at dark-matter annihilation; more study needed

Highlights
  • Fermi detects a faint 20-GeV gamma-ray halo near the Milky Way core
  • Signal matches models of massive WIMP particles annihilating in space
  • Scientists urge caution until dwarf galaxies show similar emissions
Direct observation of dark matter has long been elusive. Fritz Zwicky first proposed this invisible substance in the 1930s. It is thought to make up about 85% of all matter and is inferred from the motion of galaxies. It was only known indirectly through gravity for decades. The first concrete proof of dark matter may have come from gamma-ray data collected by NASA's Fermi telescope. This would be the first direct observation of dark matter, if verified.

Gamma-Ray Clues

According to the published study, a team of researchers led by Tomonori Totani of the University of Tokyo analysed Fermi's observations of the Milky Way's center, where dark matter should be densest. He found a faint halo of very high-energy (20-GeV) gamma rays extending around the galactic core.

The energy and shape of this emission match theoretical predictions for colliding WIMPs (weakly interacting massive particles) about 500 times a proton's mass. Totani says no known astrophysical source easily explains the signal. He calls it a strong indication of dark-matter annihilation and says it could be 'the first time humanity has seen dark matter'.

Skepticism and Next Steps

Experts urge caution. Totani notes that independent checks are needed to confirm the findings. The team proposes looking for the same 20-GeV gamma-ray signature in other dark-matter-rich regions, such as dwarf galaxies around the Milky Way. According to The Guardian, Prof Justin Read, an astrophysicist at the University of Surrey, reportedly points out that if dark matter were responsible, similar gamma rays should appear in those dwarf galaxies — but none have been seen yet. For now, this result is intriguing but far from definitive.

Further reading: NASA, Dark matter, Space, Science
