Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Stunned as Earth’s Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns

Earth’s magnetosphere shows a reversed electric charge pattern, reshaping space-weather science.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2025 15:37 IST
Scientists Stunned as Earth’s Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns

Photo Credit: KyotoU / Ebihara lab

New satellite data reveal Earth’s morning-side magnetosphere is negatively charged, not positive

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Morning magnetosphere holds negative charge, not positive
  • Equatorial region flips polarity; poles follow expected pattern
  • New satellite data overturns long-standing space-weather theory
Advertisement

The magnetic bubble surrounding Earth has an unexpected revelation from satellite data: the morning side of the magnetosphere sports a negative electric charge, not the positive one scientists expected to see. This turn of events negates the science put into the space field for several dozen years and reformulates the lobster analysis of the electric forces acting around the planet. Although in the polar parts the charge emerges in the requisite direction, at the equator the situation is different – completely opposite, it seems. The analysis rewrites the lobster premise frequently used to analyse the space weather, which has nothing to do with Antarctica, radio, and GPS systems.

New Satellite Data Reveals Surprising Reversal in Earth's Electric Field

According to a report based on measurements and computer simulations by Kyoto, Nagoya, and Kyushu Universities, the long-held belief about positive morning-side charge and negative evening-side charge has been reversed. The research team used satellite observations and large-scale magnetohydrodynamic models to test the theory under constant solar wind flow. The study, published through Japanese research institutes, confirmed that the unexpected charge flip happens mainly near the equator.

Scientists say plasma motion, not the electric field itself, explains the change. The energy of the sun's magnetism enters the Earth's magnetic field and travels in the direction of the poles. The Earth's magnetic lines rise close to the equator and fall close to the poles. The scientists discovered the flipped electric pattern, which represents the inverse pattern. Scientists acknowledge prior knowledge relied on simplified views, and new evidence reveals more to learn about space's complex surrounding dynamics.

Researchers say the new data patterns may clarify space energy behavior, radiation belts, and geomagnetic storms, offering insight into magnetised environments and their interactions.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Earth’s magnetosphere, Jupiter, Satellite
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Rare ‘Second-Generation’ Black Holes Detected, Proving Einstein Right Again
CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High-Risk Flaws on Windows, macOS, and Linux
Scientists Stunned as Earth’s Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Stunned as Earth's Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
  2. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch of Private Griffin Moon Lander Pushed to 2026 Amid Testing Phase
  2. Russian Cosmonauts Complete Second Spacewalk to Install New Experiments on ISS Exterior
  3. Tsinghua Scientists Create Light-Powered AI Chip Running at 12.5 GHz
  4. LIGO Detect Possible Second-Generation Black Holes with Extreme Spins
  5. Scientists Stunned as Earth’s Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
  6. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
  7. Ballad of a Small Player Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Collin Farrell Starrer Movie
  8. Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  10. Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Sohum Shah’s Silent Comedy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »