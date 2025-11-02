The magnetic bubble surrounding Earth has an unexpected revelation from satellite data: the morning side of the magnetosphere sports a negative electric charge, not the positive one scientists expected to see. This turn of events negates the science put into the space field for several dozen years and reformulates the lobster analysis of the electric forces acting around the planet. Although in the polar parts the charge emerges in the requisite direction, at the equator the situation is different – completely opposite, it seems. The analysis rewrites the lobster premise frequently used to analyse the space weather, which has nothing to do with Antarctica, radio, and GPS systems.

New Satellite Data Reveals Surprising Reversal in Earth's Electric Field

According to a report based on measurements and computer simulations by Kyoto, Nagoya, and Kyushu Universities, the long-held belief about positive morning-side charge and negative evening-side charge has been reversed. The research team used satellite observations and large-scale magnetohydrodynamic models to test the theory under constant solar wind flow. The study, published through Japanese research institutes, confirmed that the unexpected charge flip happens mainly near the equator.

Scientists say plasma motion, not the electric field itself, explains the change. The energy of the sun's magnetism enters the Earth's magnetic field and travels in the direction of the poles. The Earth's magnetic lines rise close to the equator and fall close to the poles. The scientists discovered the flipped electric pattern, which represents the inverse pattern. Scientists acknowledge prior knowledge relied on simplified views, and new evidence reveals more to learn about space's complex surrounding dynamics.

Researchers say the new data patterns may clarify space energy behavior, radiation belts, and geomagnetic storms, offering insight into magnetised environments and their interactions.