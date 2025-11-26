Poco F8 series was launched in select global markets on Wednesday. The lineup includes the Poco F8 Ultra and the Poco F8 Pro. The Ultra variant is backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 6,500mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Pro version comes with the previous-generation octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a slightly smaller 6,210mAh battery. Both handsets run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box and are equipped with speakers tuned by Bose, the US-based audio manufacturer.

Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro Price, Availability

Price of the Poco F8 Ultra starts at $729 (roughly Rs. 65,100) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 71,300). During the early-bird offer, the 12GB + 256GB version is available for $679 (roughly Rs. 60,600), and the 16GB + 512GB option is offered at $729 (roughly Rs. 65,100).

Poco F8 Pro price is set at $579 (roughly Rs. 51,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and $629 (roughly Rs. 56,100) for the 12GB + 512GB option. However, with the early-bird offer, the 12GB + 256GB version costs $529 (roughly Rs. 47,200), while the 12GB + 512GB option is available for $579 (roughly Rs. 51,700), the company added.

The Poco F8 series also comes with several bundled benefits. The F8 Ultra includes a four-month Spotify Premium trial, while the F8 Pro offers a three-month trial. Both models provide buyers a six-month Google One subscription with 100GB of storage and a three-month YouTube Premium trial at no cost. Poco is also offering one free screen replacement within the first six months of purchase.

The Poco F8 Ultra is sold in Black and Denim Blue colourways, while the Poco F8 Pro comes in Black, Blue and Titanium Silver shades.

Poco F8 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Poco F8 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch (1,200×2,608 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, 3,500 nits of peak brightness, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It supports up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. The handset ships with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

For optics, the Poco F8 Ultra includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom capability, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. At the front, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Poco F8 Ultra is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge, 50W wireless charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and multiple satellite navigation systems such as Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, and A-GNSS. The smartphone features a Bose-tuned 2.1 stereo setup as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Poco F8 Pro Features, Specifications

The Poco F8 Pro boasts a more compact 6.59-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It runs on the 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It also operates on HyperOS 3 like the Ultra variant. Both phones will get four generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

In the camera department, the Poco F8 Pro has a 50-megapixel main OPIS-backed sensor, a 50-megapixel 2.5x zoom-supported telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens at the back, alongside a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Poco packs a 6,210mAh battery in the F8 Pro with support for 100W wired HyperCharge and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The handset offers an IP68-rated dust and water resistance. It offers similar connectivity options as the Ultra model.