NASA readies for a potential historic return to lunar space with Artemis 2 on track for liftoff in early February. NASA The first crewed flight of NASA's Artemis programme would take astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day mission that would orbit the moon. It will be a test of the Orion spacecraft, with human passengers, in deep space and serve as the forerunner to further moon landings and NASA's more ambitious goal: building a sustained human presence on the moon.

NASA Prepares Artemis 2 for First Crewed Lunar Flyby Since 1972

According to a NASA report, the mission team has already simulated numerous dress rehearsals at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Orion will launch with astronauts on board and travel to a distant retrograde orbit around the moon, then return to Earth. A third engine firing, known as a translunar injection burn, will set Orion off on a free-return trajectory around the moon that will bring it back to Earth even if problems arise. The mission won't go into lunar orbit, but it will test spacecraft systems and procedures with astronauts on board.

Artemis 2, NASA's first crewed lunar mission since 1972, follows Artemis 1, costing $50 billion, with Orion improvements ensuring the schedule.

Artemis 2 Awaits Final Checks Ahead of February Lunar Flyby Launch Window

The SLS rocket and Orion spray water around the mobile launcher for final checks and rehearsals before rolling out to Launch Complex-39A; the launch date depends on technical readiness.

If successful, Artemis 2 will be a proof of the capabilities for Orion in deep space and set the stage for a lunar landing during Artemis 3, with NASA providing safety.