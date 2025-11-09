China and NASA Coordinate to Avoid Satellite Collision for the First Time

In a first for space traffic control, China's space agency (CNSA) contacted NASA to prevent a satellite collision. CNSA warned of a "conjunction" (close approach) involving one of NASA's satellites and offered to move it while NASA maintained its position, according to NASA official Alvin Drew at an international space conference in October. In the past, NASA would warn China to remain motionless while it maneuvered its own craft. This reversal of roles marks a significant advancement in global space safety.

Historic Space Traffic Coordination

According to Space.com, a surge in satellite launches coincided with the CNSA's request for a proactive maneuver. Low Earth orbits are being rapidly crowded by SpaceX's Starlink network and China's proposed Guowang and Thousand Sails constellations.

There is a greater chance of collisions and more debris when there are more satellites. Debris removal has even been given top priority in China's space plans for 2022. China showed advanced orbit awareness (space situational awareness) by alerting NASA first, a capability that is currently comparable to that of other major space powers.

Crowded Orbit and the Call for Cooperation

According to experts, this incident highlights the growing demand for international cooperation. The increase in "space junk" has prompted "growing calls for cooperation" on space traffic management, according to a Reuters analysis. An international debris-tracking center has even been advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Sharing information can help avoid risky near misses since orbits are being monitored by organizations worldwide, including commercial operators. This conversation implies that space safety can transcend geopolitical barriers, despite formal NASA-CNSA discussions being restricted by the US "Wolf Amendment."