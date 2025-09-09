Technology News
English Edition

Microscopic Tooth Scratches Unlock Secrets of Sauropod Dinosaurs

A new study applies dental microwear texture analysis (DMTA) to sauropod dinosaurs for the first time.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 September 2025 17:31 IST
Microscopic Tooth Scratches Unlock Secrets of Sauropod Dinosaurs

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

First study used DMTA to analyse sauropod dinosaur teeth wear

Highlights
  • First application of DMTA to sauropod dinosaurs
  • 322 teeth analyzed across Portugal, USA, and Tanzania
  • Evidence of dietary specialization and migration
Advertisement

The first study to utilise microscopic damage on sauropod dinosaur teeth, a method known as Dental Microwear Texture Analysis (DMTA), has shed light on the feeding habits and locomotion of herbivores 150 million years ago, according to new findings reported on September 7, 2025, by Freie Universität Berlin. The study of 322 high-resolution 3D scans of teeth from sites in Portugal, the USA and Tanzania provided information about the migration, dietary specialisation and environmental conditions of Jurassic ecosystems. This represents the first systematic use of DMTA on long-necked dinosaurs, providing novel insights into paleoecology.

New Insights from Sauropod Tooth Microwear Studies

According to Science Daily, the international group, which included Dr. Daniela E. Winkler, Dr. Emanuel Tschopp and PhD student André Saleiro, applied DMTA for the first time to dinosaur sauropod bony matter; the technique was first developed for mammals.

They analysed the wear patterns in teeth to determine the diet and behaviour of these colossal creatures, offering new insight into how such dinosaurs lived and interacted with their environment.

Climate, Migration, and Future Research Directions

Comparison of 322 scans coming from 39 specimens of three emblematic Jurassic formations (the Lourinhã in Portugal, Morrison in the USA and Tendaguru in Tanzania) showed pronounced interspecific and regional variation. In contrast, Camarasaurus specimens were similar between Portugal and the USA, suggesting similar dietary selections, perhaps seasonal migration to feed on favoured plants.

The sandwich of tropical to semi-arid environment led to the fixation of quartz-rich sand in the vegetation, thus promoting heavy tooth wear. This unique pattern reflects the significance of climate in terms of dental wear compared with dietary factors.

The research not only illuminates sauropod ecology, including niche partitioning and climatically driven behaviour, but also lays the groundwork for further studies. They will also investigate dietary differences between ages, dwarf species such as Europasaurus, and add to the dataset for Portuguese fauna.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dinosaur, History, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bitcoin Holds Ground as Ethereum Finds Whale Support Amid Market Caution
WhatsApp Services Restored After Users Report Outage, Connection Issues

Related Stories

Microscopic Tooth Scratches Unlock Secrets of Sauropod Dinosaurs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  2. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 17 Battery Capacity Leaked Shortly Before Apple's Launch Event
  4. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Details Tipped; Might Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 9 to Get This Huge Price Cut
  6. iPhone 17 Air, Apple's Slimmest Phone: What to Expect
  7. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  8. Apple Event 2025: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  9. Param Sundari OTT Release Date Anticipated: All You Need to Know
  10. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Reportedly Crossed 5 Million Players in 3 Days
  2. Apple Powerbeats Fit Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; May Offer Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life
  3. Materialists OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal-Starrer Online
  4. Universe’s First Stars May Have Been Smaller Than Astronomers Once Believed
  5. Madharaasi OTT Release Details: Know All About This Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer Film
  6. Microscopic Tooth Scratches Unlock Secrets of Sauropod Dinosaurs
  7. SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Celebrates 500th Rocket Recovery
  8. Samsung Reportedly Plans Two Galaxy Z Fold Models for 2026, Including One With Square Display
  9. Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know
  10. Google NotebookLM Upgraded With Flashcards, Quizzes and a Redesigned Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »