Tyrannosaurus Rex Fossils Are Being Horded by Private Buyers, Study Claims

Rich collectors are buying up T. rex fossils, leaving palaeontologists frustrated over lost scientific access.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 April 2025 18:32 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Most T. rex fossils are privately owned, says Thomas Carr

Highlights
  • T. rex fossils are being sold to ultra-wealthy collectors
  • Scientists say this impedes palaeontological research
  • T. rex fossil auctions reach multimillion-dollar price tags
A new study has found that the private trade in Tyrannosaurus rex fossils is hampering researchers' understanding of the iconic Cretaceous predator. Thomas Carr, an associate professor of biology at Carthage College, found that there are now more scientifically valuable T. rex specimens in private or commercial ownership than in public museums and other public trusts. The private market is likely to be an underestimate, as commercial companies are discovering twice as many T. rex fossils as museums.

Private Fossil Trade Threatens T. rex Research Progress

Carr concentrated on "scientifically informative" specimens—heads, skeletons, and isolated bones—to understand exactly how the private market sets the limitations for researchers able to obtain T. rex fossils. The most valued dinosaur sold in 2024 was a Stegosaurus, which sold for $44.6 million ; Carr wants to bring attention to his work so that other researchers may investigate how the commercial market is influencing other extinct species, including the T. rex.

As per the study, it is claimed that the private trade in Tyrannosaurus rex fossils is compromising knowledge of the famous Cretaceous predator. Director of the Carthage Institute of Palaeontology in Wisconsin and associate professor of biology at Carthage College, Thomas Carr, discovered that private or commercial ownership of T. rex specimens currently numbers more than those in public museums and other public trusts. The loss of juvenile and subadult specimens is especially worrisome, as the early growth stages of T. rex are bedevilled by a poor fossil record, and the loss of them carries the heaviest scientific cost.

Study Reveals T. rex Fossils Vanishing into Private Hands

Carr published his findings, titled "Tyrannosaurus rex: An endangered species," in the journal Palaeontologia Electronica. He targeted "scientifically informative" specimens, such as skulls, skeletons, and isolated bones, to better understand the private market's impact on the number of T. rex fossils available to researchers. He found 61 specimens in public trusts overall and 71 specimens—including 14 juveniles—in private ownership.

Driven by the luxury fossil market spanning all types of dinosaurs, private sales of dinosaurs outside of T. rex, as he has done with the T. rex, and the most expensive auction ever for a stegosaurus for $44.6 million in 2024, Carr believes his effort will motivate other academics to investigate how the commercial market is impacting other ancient animals.

 

