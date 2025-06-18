Technology News
English Edition

Feather-Legged Lace Weaver Spider Uses Toxic Silk Instead of Fangs to Kill Its Prey

A spider species kills by wrapping prey in silk coated with toxic regurgitation, not venom.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 June 2025 21:59 IST
Feather-Legged Lace Weaver Spider Uses Toxic Silk Instead of Fangs to Kill Its Prey

Photo Credit: WikimediaCommons

Feather-legged lace weaver spider coats its silk with toxins to kill prey

Highlights
  • Feather-legged lace weaver spider kills prey using toxic regurgitated s
  • Regurgitated poison-coated silk replaces traditional venom injection
  • Spider lacks venom glands and ducts, but still delivers a deadly toxin
Advertisement

A small and once-overlooked spider has left scientists baffled with a novel method of killing that goes against the spider's grain. The feather-legged lace weaver spider doesn't bite and isn't venomous; it fabricates a silk web and recoats it with poisonous regurgitate to paralyse its prey. They have no venom glands or stingers, even when examined under a microscope. But when the silk-covered toxins were tested on fruit flies in the laboratory, they were just as lethal, a rare finding that runs counter to ideas about how spiders both hunt and kill.

Feather-Legged Lace Weaver Spider Spins Toxic Silk, Evolving a Venom-Free Way to Kill Prey

As per a BMC Biology report, the research team began their inquiry after noticing a nearly century-old sketch describing a spider that appeared to use toxic silk. To test this assertion, researchers collected lace weaver specimens from greenhouses and plant stores and carefully examined their anatomy and behaviour. Under a magnifying glass, they could see no ducts in the fangs and no venom glands in the head, which spiders and many arthropods use to inject toxins.

Instead, the spiders showed oddly shaped muscles in the head and high toxin-producing gene activity in the midgut. The toxins were chemically distinct from those produced by other spiders. The scientists believe those muscles help the brown recluse take the toxins it's regurgitating and transfer them onto the chevroned threads spun with its spider silk, creating a lethal trap that doesn't require a bite.

This finding indicates that the feather-legged lace weaver has evolved an entirely independent venom release mechanism, which could provide a hint at alternative evolutionary routes in arachnids. It also redefines the biological classification of “harmless” spiders, expanding our understanding of how lethal adaptations may manifest in unexpected ways.

Researchers will now investigate the genetic and chemical identity of the causal toxin. The results may also lead to bioengineering or pest-control advances, based on the spider's unusual approach, previously considered unlikely given the lack of a venom gland.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: spider biology, toxic silk, feather-legged lace weaver, venom evolution, spider venom, entomology, arachnids
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Elon Musk's X Sees Partial Recovery After Outage Hits US Users, Downdetector Shows
Poco F7 Launch Date and Price in India Leaked; Design, Key Features Tipped Again
Feather-Legged Lace Weaver Spider Uses Toxic Silk Instead of Fangs to Kill Its Prey
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Redmi Pad 2 With 11-Inch 2.5K Display, 9,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Apple Back to School Offer Brings Discounts on iPad Air, Other Products
  5. Nothing Headphone 1 Price, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Gets a New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
  7. Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Alleged Case Hint at Design Changes
  8. Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colours, and Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Boat Wave Fortune Smartwatch With NFC Tap & Pay Feature Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 26 Starlink Satellites from California to Expand Low Earth Orbit Internet Network
  2. NASA and DoD Simulate Critical Abort Scenarios to Secure Artemis II Moon Mission
  3. Brain’s Built-In Signal Threshold Helps Differentiate Imagination from Reality
  4. Feather-Legged Lace Weaver Spider Uses Toxic Silk Instead of Fangs to Kill Its Prey
  5. New Habitability Model Helps Identify Which Alien Planets Might Be Able to Host Life
  6. Warner Bros. Games Restructures to Focus on Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat and DC Franchises
  7. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Alleged Case Suggests Minor Design Changes From Predecessors
  8. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. Nothing Phone 3 to Offer Longer Android and Security Update Support Than Its Predecessor
  10. Boat Wave Fortune Smartwatch With NFC Tap & Pay Feature, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »