Samsung appears to be stepping away from its plans to launch an ultra-thin smartphone months ater it unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge. A new report suggests the company has cancelled plans for the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge. The move reportedly follows weak market interest in ultraslim phones throughout 2025, including Samsung's own Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple's iPhone Air. While ultra-thin designs generated early attention, recent sales trends indicate that buyers continue to prioritise battery life, camera flexibility, and sustained performance over minimal thickness. The latest developments suggest the industry is rethinking how much usability can be sacrificed for design.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Reportedly Shelved as Samsung, Apple Rethink Ultra-Slim Flagships

According to a recent report from Korea Economic Daily, Samsung has halted development of the Galaxy S26 Edge entirely, not just delayed it. Earlier rumours had suggested the Edge model could replace the Galaxy S26+ in 2026, but those plans reportedly shifted to a wait-and-watch approach before being scrapped. Sources now claim that the South Korean tech giant will revert to a more traditional Galaxy S26 lineup, focusing on balanced hardware rather than extreme form factors.

The decision is said to be closely tied to the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which launched earlier this year as Samsung's first ultra-slim flagship. While praised for its engineering, the phone drew criticism for its compromises. Its 3,900mAh battery struggled to deliver reliable all-day endurance, especially for power users, and Samsung dropped a telephoto camera to maintain the thin chassis. These trade-offs appear to have limited its appeal beyond early adopters.

Notably, this is not the first time that such rumours surfaced online. A few weeks back, another report suggested that the upcoming Galaxy S26 series may include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra variants.

Apple's experience with the iPhone Air further reinforced Samsung's decision, according to the report. The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly scaled back iPhone Air production by around one million units after demand fell short of expectations. Many buyers complained about battery life and camera limitations, prompting returns in favour of standard and Pro iPhone models. With Apple also unlikely to launch a successor in 2026, Samsung may see little reason to continue investing in a category with shrinking interest.

Samsung has yet to adopt silicon-carbon batteries as well, which Chinese brands have already used to fit larger capacities into thinner designs. Without this technology, ultra-thin phones require significant compromises. Reports suggest Samsung considered a larger battery for the next Edge model, but it remains unclear whether that alone could have addressed endurance concerns or changed buyer sentiment.

The situation highlights a clear shift in consumer priorities. While ultra-thin smartphones seemingly attract attention, most buyers appear to value dependable battery life, versatile cameras, and better heat management more than shaving off a few millimetres of thickness. For now, both Samsung and Apple are reportedly pausing the ultra-slim flagship push, signalling that practicality is once again winning over extreme design.