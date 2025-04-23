Technology News
English Edition

New Study Finds Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall Bigger and Nearer Than Thought

Gamma-ray bursts reveal that the Hercules–Corona Borealis Great Wall is even larger and closer than previously believed.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2025 22:11 IST
New Study Finds Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall Bigger and Nearer Than Thought

Photo Credit: NASA/Swift/Cruz deWilde

A high-mass star explodes, creating a jet of energy seen as a GRB if aimed at Earth

Highlights
  • Her-CrB GW found to be closer and larger than thought
  • GRBs used to trace massive cosmic structure
  • Challenge assumptions of cosmic homogeneity
Advertisement

Astronomers have revealed that the Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall, a massive network of galaxies, might be bigger than they realised. By mapping the cosmos with gamma-ray bursts (GRBs)—the brightest explosions in the universe—astronomers found that this structure is even bigger than previously estimated. Surprisingly, portions of it also lie significantly closer to Earth than previously believed, challenging fundamental assumptions about how the universe is structured and evolves.
This cosmic structure was first observed in 2014 — a dense galaxy forming a filament of a supercluster.

A new study now extends the researchers' previous work, but with a wider GRB sample. Hakkila and Zsolt Bagoly, authors of the study, have refined the measurements. They detected a number of relatively nearby GRBs in their sample. The evidence also shows the Great Wall is larger and wider than previously predicted.

Gamma-Ray Bursts Expose Structure Too Large for Current Models

According to a Space.com report, the GRBs figure prominently in the early discovery and more recent growth of the Hercules–Corona Borealis Great Wall. These explosive outbursts — from either collapsing massive stars or colliding neutron stars — produce powerful jets that can be spotted over cosmological distances. Hakkila told the publication that GRBs act as another bright beacon for identifying galaxies, even those too faint to see directly. Because of their brightness, scientists can follow matter throughout the universe more distinctly than ever.

The Great Wall, over 10 billion light-years long, challenges the cosmological principle of uniform universe appearance. Its massive size indicates gaps in current theories and implies that the universe's formation time was insufficient for such massive structures.

THESEUS May Reveal Full Scale of Cosmic Great Wall

NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Burst observations reveal 542 GRB events, but more data is needed to fully understand the Great Wall's scope due to misidentified origins and sparse sampling. Hakkila points toward the upcoming ESA mission THESEUS — the Transient High Energy Sources and Early Universe Surveyor — as the next major leap.

The mission aims to dramatically expand the catalogue of known GRBs, particularly at extreme distances. “It could finally provide the observational leverage needed to map the Hercules–Corona Borealis Great Wall to its full extent,” Hakkila told Space.com, emphasising its role in refining our understanding of the universe's large-scale structure.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: gamma-ray bursts, Hercules–Corona Borealis Great Wall, GRB mapping, cosmology, cosmic structure, astronomy, space science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious

Related Stories

New Study Finds Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall Bigger and Nearer Than Thought
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  5. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  6. Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and 7,200mAh Battery Debuts
  7. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  8. Vivo T4 First Impressions
  9. Why the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's 3K AMOLED Display is a Game-Changer
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Finds Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall Bigger and Nearer Than Thought
  2. Ancient Greenland Rocks Found in Iceland Sheds Light on Late Antique Ice Age
  3. SpaceX Sends Europe’s First Reentry Capsule into Orbit on Bandwagon-3 Rideshare Mission
  4. Bitcoin Reportedly Overtakes Google, Amazon, Meta to Become Fifth-Largest Asset by Market Cap
  5. Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
  6. Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
  7. Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
  8. Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  9. Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
  10. Apple’s New Siri Chief Enlists Vision Pro Talent to Start Comeback Bid
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »