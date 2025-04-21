Astronomers Discover Potential ‘Dark Galaxy’ Near the Milky Way

Astronomers might have discovered a dark galaxy, primarily made up of dark matter, in the local universe. Dark galaxies are theoretical starless systems that could provide valuable insight for galaxy formation models. The candidate was in a massive, rapidly moving gas cloud, first discovered in the 1960s. At high resolution, the methyl formate cloud appeared to be a tight knot of gas, potentially forming a dark galaxy. But not all astronomers are convinced. It's more likely to be a regular gas cloud at the edge of the Milky Way, says the astronomer Tobias Westmeier.

The study was published in Science Adviser. It reveals that since the early 2000s, a few possible dark galaxies have been discovered close to the Milky Way. However, multiple studies have suggested that these alleged dark galaxies were misclassified. The study further highlights that the hypothetical dark galaxy evolved this way after a collision with cosmic gas close to our galaxy. Finding dark galaxies could enable better computer simulations and provide fresh insight into galaxy development.

According to the report, a hypothetical dark galaxy was revealed amid the field of dark matter in the early eras of the history of the universe. Better knowledge of the development of black galaxies, systems devoid of stars, is what astronomers aim for. First spotted half a century ago, a massive, fast-moving gas cloud showed new promise when scientists detected it. High-resolution cloud observations revealed a tiny gas cluster possibly matching a dark galaxy. Jin-Long Xu from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing told Science News that the finding marks the first of a potential black galaxy in the nearby universe.

Still, not all scientists agree with the dark galaxy designation of the clump. The report further notes that Westmeier thinks the object is most likely a regular gas cloud at the Milky Way's edge. The idea dates back to identifying some purported black galaxies in orbit as far back as the early 2000s.

The latest discoveries came from observations with three radio telescopes, including high-resolution photos from the Five-Hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) in southern China. In much of the cluster, the scientists shadowed the velocity and direction of hydrogen gas and then deduced distance, which they found to be 900,000 light-years from Earth.