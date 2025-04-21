Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Discover Potential ‘Dark Galaxy’ Near the Milky Way

A nearby gas cloud could be a rare dark galaxy, invisible due to its lack of stars and emitting no light.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 April 2025 21:47 IST
Astronomers Discover Potential ‘Dark Galaxy’ Near the Milky Way

Photo Credit: NASA/ Amanda Smith, Institute of Astronomy, University of Cambridge

A dark galaxy may be hidden in plain sight within a dense hydrogen gas cloud

Highlights
  • Possible dark galaxy discovered near Milky Way
  • Emits no visible light, made of hydrogen and dark matter
  • Detected using Green Bank Telescope and VLA
Advertisement

Astronomers might have discovered a dark galaxy, primarily made up of dark matter, in the local universe. Dark galaxies are theoretical starless systems that could provide valuable insight for galaxy formation models. The candidate was in a massive, rapidly moving gas cloud, first discovered in the 1960s. At high resolution, the methyl formate cloud appeared to be a tight knot of gas, potentially forming a dark galaxy. But not all astronomers are convinced. It's more likely to be a regular gas cloud at the edge of the Milky Way, says the astronomer Tobias Westmeier.

The study was published in Science Adviser. It reveals that since the early 2000s, a few possible dark galaxies have been discovered close to the Milky Way. However, multiple studies have suggested that these alleged dark galaxies were misclassified. The study further highlights that the hypothetical dark galaxy evolved this way after a collision with cosmic gas close to our galaxy. Finding dark galaxies could enable better computer simulations and provide fresh insight into galaxy development.

Astronomers Discover Dark Galaxy Candidate Near Milky Way

According to the report, a hypothetical dark galaxy was revealed amid the field of dark matter in the early eras of the history of the universe. Better knowledge of the development of black galaxies, systems devoid of stars, is what astronomers aim for. First spotted half a century ago, a massive, fast-moving gas cloud showed new promise when scientists detected it. High-resolution cloud observations revealed a tiny gas cluster possibly matching a dark galaxy. Jin-Long Xu from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing told Science News that the finding marks the first of a potential black galaxy in the nearby universe.

Still, not all scientists agree with the dark galaxy designation of the clump. The report further notes that Westmeier thinks the object is most likely a regular gas cloud at the Milky Way's edge. The idea dates back to identifying some purported black galaxies in orbit as far back as the early 2000s.

The latest discoveries came from observations with three radio telescopes, including high-resolution photos from the Five-Hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) in southern China. In much of the cluster, the scientists shadowed the velocity and direction of hydrogen gas and then deduced distance, which they found to be 900,000 light-years from Earth.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: dark galaxy, hydrogen gas cloud, Milky Way, astronomy, galaxy formation, Dark matter
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro Teasers Reveal Design, Show Dual Tone Finish, Swappable Rear Panel
Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60s Monikers Confirmed Via HDR10+ Certification Site

Related Stories

Astronomers Discover Potential ‘Dark Galaxy’ Near the Milky Way
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Have a 6,260mAh Glacier BatteryÂ 
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Come With AI-Powered Essential Space Feature
  3. Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro Teasers Reveal Design
  4. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  5. Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Progressing as per Schedule: Report
  7. Portronics Fynix With Up to Six Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  8. Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60s Monikers Confirmed Via HDR10+ Certification Site
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched
  10. Asus Launches Chromebook CX14 and CX15 Models: See Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Iran’s Folded Rocks Reveal Ancient Tectonic Power at Asia-Europe Boundary
  2. Astronomers Discover Potential ‘Dark Galaxy’ Near the Milky Way
  3. Motorola Solutions Launches AI Tool, New Device to Cut Emergency Response Time
  4. Samsung Announces Second Edition of ‘Walk-a-thon India’ Challenge; Galaxy Watch Ultra Offered as Top Prize
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Teases AI Glasses in a Live Demo, Hints at Future Gemini Features
  7. Huawei Said to be Readying New AI Chip for Mass Shipment as China Seeks Nvidia Alternatives
  8. Google Settles India's Antitrust Probe in Android TV Case
  9. Vivo X200s With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 6,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  10. Airtel’s AI-Powered Spam Detection Expanded to Indian Regional Languages, International Calls and SMSes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »