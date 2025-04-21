The deformed rocks of Iran are formed due to strong mountain ridges and valleys in the Greater Caucasus mountain range, southwest of the Caspian Sea. Between 10 million and 50 million years ago, its growth was marked by sedimentary layers crushed during the first impact between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The vividly coloured rocks produced by the sedimentary layers gathered over millennia range in tone from terracotta to greenish to bluish. Using satellite pictures, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Earth Observatory have shown how the landscape tended to cluster over time.

One image depicts the different strata layers, vegetation, and the Zanjan-Tabriz freeway linking Tehran and Poznan. Interestingly, another image is of the Qezel Ozan River, which provides agricultural water in the region. The region is still converging, and fresh research suggests that a slab of oceanic crust is being shredded beneath Iraq and Iran.

Iran's Folded Rocks Expose Arabia-Eurasia Tectonic Collision

Under Iraq and Iran, some of the oceanic crust between the Arabian and Eurasian plates is breaking apart, according to current research, which results in an anomalous silt accumulation at the surface. The complexity of the Earth's surface and the Qezel Ozan River, combined with the Neotethys oceanic plate pulling the area down, account for this.