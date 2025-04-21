Technology News
Iran’s Folded Rocks Reveal Ancient Tectonic Power at Asia-Europe Boundary

Iran’s mountain folds reveal tectonic clashes at the Asia-Europe boundary.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 April 2025 21:47 IST
Iran's Folded Rocks Reveal Ancient Tectonic Power at Asia-Europe Boundary

Photo Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Iran's folded rocks are millions of years old, formed by tectonic plate collision

Highlights
  • Iran’s Zagros folds are visible via satellite imagery
  • Formed by Arabian-Eurasian plate collision
  • Offers insight into mountain-building processes
The deformed rocks of Iran are formed due to strong mountain ridges and valleys in the Greater Caucasus mountain range, southwest of the Caspian Sea. Between 10 million and 50 million years ago, its growth was marked by sedimentary layers crushed during the first impact between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The vividly coloured rocks produced by the sedimentary layers gathered over millennia range in tone from terracotta to greenish to bluish. Using satellite pictures, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Earth Observatory have shown how the landscape tended to cluster over time.

One image depicts the different strata layers, vegetation, and the Zanjan-Tabriz freeway linking Tehran and Poznan. Interestingly, another image is of the Qezel Ozan River, which provides agricultural water in the region. The region is still converging, and fresh research suggests that a slab of oceanic crust is being shredded beneath Iraq and Iran.

Iran's Folded Rocks Expose Arabia-Eurasia Tectonic Collision

According to reported NASA experts, a tectonic clash between the continents — known as Eurasia and Arabia — crunched these vividly hued strata of rock into massive folds. Located southwest of the Caspian Sea, Iran's folded rocks are mountain ridges and valleys from the Greater Caucasus mountain chain. The disrupted rocks are made of sedimentary layers that were tilted and folded after the first collision between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which is estimated to have occurred 10 to 50 million years ago.

Under Iraq and Iran, some of the oceanic crust between the Arabian and Eurasian plates is breaking apart, according to current research, which results in an anomalous silt accumulation at the surface. The complexity of the Earth's surface and the Qezel Ozan River, combined with the Neotethys oceanic plate pulling the area down, account for this.

 

Further reading: Iran geology, folded rocks, Zagros Mountains, tectonic plates, continental collision, Earth science, satellite imaging
Iran’s Folded Rocks Reveal Ancient Tectonic Power at Asia-Europe Boundary
